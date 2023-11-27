Cost of living crisis takes its toll; cited as leading cause of stress for UK van drivers

1 in 4 UK van drivers experienced mental health issues last year*

Milton Keynes, UK, 12 October 2023 – 1 in 4 UK van drivers (25%) experienced mental health issues last year, while two-thirds (66%) felt overwhelmed at least once a month, according to a study by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles*.

The survey of 1,000 UK van drivers found that the cost of living crisis was cited as a leading cause of stress (54%), followed closely by work-life balance (36%) and finances (35%)*.

With UK inflation still at a record high, many businesses are feeling the pinch; in fact, over half (55%) of van drivers reported they had worked longer hours*.

Van drivers are also spending longer on the road, with respondents reporting an average of 74 miles per day compared to 57.2 miles in 2021*.

With fuel prices still high, up from 137p per litre in October 2021** to 157p in October 2023***, the survey also found that the average weekly fuel spend increased from £62.40 to £108.46 over the same period – almost double as a weekly outlay*.

Richard Beresford, Chief Executive of the National Federation of Builders, said: “The cost of living crisis has hit construction workers hard, especially impacting their mental health and wellbeing. Factors including fuel prices, vehicle repair costs, late payments and higher prices for goods and materials – which are fifty per cent higher than they were before the pandemic – all contribute to increased stress levels.

“These day-to-day challenges take a toll over time, resulting in many construction workers not making it to their pensionable age.”

For businesses feeling the pinch, all Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles models offer competitive fuel consumption; the award-winning Volkswagen Caddy Cargo is available with a 2.0-litre Euro 6D compliant turbo-charged diesel engine which returns 58.9mpg‡.

To help manage these stressors and avoid incurring costly downtime, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is supporting businesses to reduce stress and stay on the road. As part of its ‘Working With You’ commitment, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has a range of service plans starting from as little as £9.95 a month. Customers can avoid unexpected repair costs with manageable monthly payments, while feeling confident in the knowledge that MOTs and repairs will be taken care of by Volkswagen’s expert technicians†.

