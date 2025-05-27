Could You Have a Chelsea Flower Show Dog Garden? Top Tips For The Perfect Yellow Dog Garden !

Most dog lovers have no doubt been loving Monty Don’s first Chelsea Flower Show garden dog friendly garden https://www.rhs.org.uk/shows-events/rhs-chelsea-flower-show/gardens/2025/rhs-radio-2-dog-garden . Such a fun idea to highlight dogs and gardens and how much they too love the garden https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m002c40l with a great list of celebrities and their dogs all joining in the fun!

As Monty is such a dog loving gardener he was of the natural choice for this project. Of course, not only great PR for the Chelsea Flower show but it is also fun to sometimes focus a little more on our dogs in the garden and how we can try and see it through their eyeshttps://www.countryliving.com/uk/news/a64824826/dogs-steal-the-show-at-monty-dons-chelsea-garden/ . Dogs apparently mostly see in blue and yellow, so that could be a starting point for the colour scheme, certainly our Yellow Dog’s https://www.yellowdoguk.co.uk/ will be familiar with the colour yellow! So we thought perhaps some top tips for the best Yellow Dog gardens you could create would be fun!

Top Tips For A Yellow Dog Garden

Create nice clear open spaces where your dog can run freely with no fear

Plant relaxing herbs for your dog to smell and explore, Rosemary, Basil and Thyme could be some nice ones to start with. Check with your garden centre about any plants that may be toxic and obviously avoid those.

Consider what colours your dog can see? https://www.uk.pedigree.com/dog-advice/dog-health/dog-vision-can-dogs-see-colour Plant yellows and blues to stimulate their garden enjoyment

Make sure there are some shady areas for your dog to relax in after all the fun! If you do not have trees even just a garden umbrella with a nice bowl of fresh cold water would be lovely!

Include some interactive games in the garden, depending on the size this could be balls or even hide and seek games, hiding their toys and treats in different areas of the garden.

Most of all have fun with your dog in your garden, whatever size it may be!