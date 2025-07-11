Creamfields 2025 Line up of Rising Stars and Local Talent Announced Thursday 21st – Sunday 24th August Bank Holiday weekend Daresbury, Cheshire, UK

Widely regarded as one of the world’s leading electronic music festivals, Rockstar Energy presents Creamfields continues to set the benchmark for unforgettable experiences and world-class line-ups. But beyond the global superstars and iconic stages, Cream and Creamfields has always been rooted in championing fresh and emerging talent, offering a vital platform for the next generation of dance music artists to break through.

Whilst continuing to attract the biggest names in electronic music, 2025 proudly shines a light on the trailblazers of tomorrow, with this year’s selection of local and emerging talent testament to the festival’s deep-rooted dedication to talent at every level of the scene.

Joining the line-up for 2025 are A to Z: Aaron Amihere, Aaron Mullhan, Al Clarke, Amelia Preston, Andy Joyce, Anna Eager, Beccs Vernon, Bernie Lee, Chris Jones, Counterpart, Darren Donnelly, Dean Peet, Emma McKenzie, Gareth Wyn, George Last, Hollie Profit, Ian Longo B2B Tommy Mc, Jae Holmes, Jake Smith, Jesse Cooper, Joe Fearon, Kaci-Lea Lynch, Leon Donnelly, Lucia Cors, Madelaine Jemine, Matt Hibbert, Man in Uniform, Neil Willis, Nikki Chong, No End, Ricco, Rob Mcpartland, Rob Harnetty, Ruby Richards, Russ Inns, Samantha Neal, Scaramouche, Sean Hughes, Terry Samuels & Toriah.

As a four-day award-winning festival powerhouse, Creamfields brings together a genre-spanning mix of house, techno, hard, drum & bass and beyond, offering fans a diverse and electrifying soundtrack to their weekend. But what truly sets Creamfields apart is its commitment to growth, both in scale and impact. It’s a rite of passage for fans and performers and a launchpad for artists from around the world.

In 2025 Creamfields goes a step further with the arrival of The Block, Beatport Live’s brand-new touring container stage, making its debut later this summer. Fresh from its launch, The Block is a high-spec, mobile performance space designed to spotlight emerging talent at major festivals, venues and events throughout the UK. This unique stage offers a new platform for the next generation of DJs and artists to connect with audiences, learn and get hands-on the DJ technology, reflecting Creamfields’ ongoing commitment to nurturing the future of electronic music.

Rockstar Energy presents Creamfields returns to Daresbury, Cheshire, UK from Thursday 21st – Sunday 24th August Bank holiday weekend. For last remaining tickets go to www.creamfields.com.

EVENT INFO

Rockstar Energy presents Creamfields 2025

Thursday 21st – Sunday 24th August Bank Holiday weekend

Daresbury, Cheshire, UK

www.creamfields.com / www.facebook.com/officialcreamfields / @Creamfields / #RockstarEnergyxCreamfields