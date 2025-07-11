PIX – ‘THERE’S A REASON WHY’ BLOSSOMS WOWED FANS AT TK MAXX PRESENTS SCARBOROUGH OPEN AIR THEATRE

Indie heroes Blossoms delighted fans with their headline show at TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre tonight (THU JULY 10).

The BRIT Award and Mercury Prize nominees played an anthem-loaded set under sunny skies for the Yorkshire coast audience.

Kicking off their performance with Your Girlfriend, followed by hits including I Can’t Stand It, Perfect Me, Honey Sweet and more, while saving their biggest hits There’s A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls), Charlemagne and the legendary sing-along Gary – complete with the famed eight-foot gorilla, for the encore.

Joining them to get the night underway were very special guests, one of rock’s hottest acts right now Inhaler and Leeds indie band Apollo Junction made their return to the coastal venue to open the show.

The season continues tomorrow (FRI) night with Rag ‘N’ Bone Man, Elles Bailey and Kerr Mercer, followed by McFly, Twin Atlantic and Devon on Saturday night.