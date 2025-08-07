CREATE A POSTCARD FROM WEARSIDE …

SUNDERLAND residents are being invited to take part in a new art initiative designed to reflect the pride, diversity and creativity of the city.

As part of the Sunderland Art Festival 2025, a new competition is being held to create A Cherished Postcard From Home, a collaboration between Sunderland’s BIDs, Culture House Sunderland and the Art Café.

And everyone is invited to take part, by creating a design for an A5-sized postcard that captures just what the city means to them.

The competition invites artists, creatives and community members, of all ages and experience levels, to design a postcard that captures a personal connection to the city.

From poignant memories and iconic landmarks to unsung heroes and hidden corners, artists, creatives and community members can use the materials of their choice to create their artwork.

And a diverse range of submissions will be showcased in a public exhibition at The Moving Gallery, Fawcett Street, Sunniside, from 26 September to 4 October 2025.

Judges will then select 25 winning postcards and the winners – who will be announced on 26 September – will be presented with a full, printed set of the winning postcards as a prize.

“Whether you’re eight or 80, a doodler or a daydreamer, everyone has a story to share,” said Su Devine, artist and Sunderland Art Festival director.

“Turning a feeling or thought into a postcard invites storytelling, mindfulness, and playful exploration. From painting and drawing to poetry or handwritten notes, postcards offer a beautiful blend of visual and written expression.

Sharon Appleby, chief executive of Sunderland’s BIDs, hopes A Cherished Postcard From Home will encourage people to get out and about in Sunderland this summer.

“This will be an excellent activity for the summer holidays – it’s fun, accessible, and open to everyone,” she said.

“There’s no need for any fancy materials – just imagination and a spark of inspiration. We hope people take the opportunity to explore Sunderland over the summer and find fresh ideas in the places and moments they love most.”

The initiative is supported by Culture House Sunderland and Director, Leanne Littlewood, said: “We encourage everyone to explore Sunderland this summer and use what you find to create postcards that show our community’s spirit.

“We’re excited to see your ideas come together and celebrate what makes Sunderland special.”

Entries must be submitted in A5 landscape format (21 cm x 14.85 cm) and may be produced in any artistic medium, excluding AI-generated work.

Artwork can be submitted at several community drop-off points, including Harrison Brown Furniture, at Holmeside, Diegos’ Joint, at Norfolk Street, The Roker Hotel, Seaburn, Ruhe Roker, Creative Smart City Hubs at Houghton and Washington Libraries and at The City Library at the Museum and Winter Gardens, Sunderland.

They can also be handed in at the Keel Square Pavilion between 23 August and 30 August – when guest artists will also be available to help entrants work on their postcards – or at Sheepfolds Stables on Sunday 31 August during the Sunderland Art Festival.

Alternatively, digital versions can be submitted by email to artcafesunderland@gmail.com, and the deadline for all entries is 5 pm on Friday, 12 September.

For more information, visit https://sunderlandbid.co.uk/sunderland-art-festival/ or email artcafesunderland@gmail.com