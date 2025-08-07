Great Scott! 40 years on, Collecting Cars takes you Back to the Future with a 1981 DeLorean DMC-12

A 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 – the car made famous by Back to the Future – is now live for bidding on Collecting Cars’ global auction platform

Finished in brushed stainless steel with iconic gullwing doors, this example shows just 11,891 miles and retains its original black leather interior

Powered by a naturally aspirated 2.8-litre V6, this DeLorean comes with the rare three-speed automatic transmission – specified on only around a third of cars produced

Offered during the 40 th anniversary year of the original film, it presents a unique opportunity to own a cultural landmark and a genuine 1980s automotive icon

Live for bidding globally until Sunday, August 3, the full listing is available now on Collecting Cars: collectingcars.com/for-sale/1981-delorean-dmc-12-5

LONDON, 1 AUGUST, 2025:

Four decades after Back to the Future first hit cinema screens, one of the most instantly recognisable cars of the 1980s is now available to buy on Collecting Cars. A 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 – complete with the brushed stainless steel bodywork and gullwing doors that made it a cultural phenomenon – is currently live for bidding, with the auction running until Sunday, 3 August.

Few cars have transcended the automotive world to become a pop-culture icon quite like the DMC-12. Designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro of Italdesign – under the careful direction of John DeLorean – its futuristic lines, innovative construction and starring role in the legendary time-travel trilogy cemented its place in history. More than just a film prop, the DeLorean was a bold expression of optimism from an era obsessed with looking ahead.

This example was first registered in Pennsylvania, US, in 1981, before being imported to the UK and registered with the DVLA in 2015. Showing 11,891 miles on the odometer, it has been carefully maintained by its current owner over the past three years, with annual servicing including its most recent visit to Bespoke Cars in July 2025.

Beneath the rear engine cover lies the naturally aspirated 2.8-litre V6, delivering around 130 bhp to the rear wheels through the rarer three-speed automatic transmission – a configuration specified on only around a third of the cars produced. Factory equipment includes air conditioning, electric windows and an AM/FM cassette stereo, while the black leather-trimmed cabin retains the character and patina of an original 1980s interior.

Edward Lovett, founder of Collecting Cars, said: “The DeLorean is one of those rare cars that has leapt from the screen into the collective imagination. For many people, the shape alone brings back a flood of memories – from the original films to seeing it take on a new life on stage. To offer one during the 40th anniversary celebrations feels very special, and we’re expecting it to resonate with collectors of all ages.”

As the film celebrates its 40th anniversary, the allure of the DeLorean has never been stronger. Beyond the cinematic nostalgia, it is a fascinating collector’s piece – a car that represents a unique chapter in automotive history. Whether as the centrepiece of a curated garage or as a crowd favourite at classic car events, this DMC-12 offers an opportunity to own a genuine automotive and cultural landmark.

The auction for this 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 is live now on Collecting Cars and closes on Sunday, 3 August. Interested bidders can explore the full gallery and details here: collectingcars.com/for-sale/1981-delorean-dmc-12-5

Collecting Cars continues to set the standard as the leading online auction platform for rare, classic and high-performance vehicles, as well as automotive memorabilia. Alongside its sister platform, Watch Collecting – now even easier to access with a unified login across all platforms – enthusiasts can move seamlessly between the two, browsing a curated selection of collector-grade items assembled for a discerning global audience.