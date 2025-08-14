CUPRA enhances lineup with striking Leon Shadow Edition

Shadow Edition launches across the CUPRA Leon range.

Shadow Edition continues to enhance the style and design offering with new dark styling enhancements.

Starting from £36,770 the Shadow Edition is now available in the UK.

Milton Keynes, 07-08-2025 – CUPRA has enhanced its lineup for the CUPRA Leon and Leon Estate with new Shadow Edition models, available in the UK for the first time. These special editions add dark exterior styling elements, further enhancing CUPRA’s distinctive, dynamic design.

The Shadow Edition builds on the V3 trim level for Leon and Leon Estate, so drivers opting for these models will benefit from a well-equipped specification car including leather seats, driver assistance features and Dynamic Chassis Control. The exterior upgrades for the Shadow Edition include striking 19-inch Sport Black Matte alloy wheels, Obsidian Black side skirts, and a black roof spoiler. Additionally, these models come complete with CUPRA Matrix LED ULTRA headlights which deliver dynamic illumination and enhanced visibility.

Marcus Gossen, Managing Director of SEAT and CUPRA UK, said: “The launch of the Shadow Edition in the UK is a big step forward in the design journey of the CUPRA Leon. The Leon is the flagship hatchback of the brand and remains a disruptor and a style-leading icon in the market. The new features of the Shadow Edition combine striking design and leading technology to ensure that the Leon continues to be a popular choice for drivers.”

Customers can also choose to upgrade Shadow Edition models with the optional IMMERSIVE by Sennheiser upgrade package, offering ten speakers, one central speaker, and one subwoofer.

The Shadow Edition can also be upgraded with a panoramic sunroof, towbar, and a range of paint configurations. Pricing starts from £36,770 and is already on sale in the UK.