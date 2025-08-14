PICS: The Smashing Pumpkins rock ‘Scarbados’ (Wed 14 August)

American rock giants The Smashing Pumpkins turned TK Maxx Presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre into a seaside rock spectacular tonight (Wednesday August 13) – and guitarist James Iha couldn’t get enough of the Yorkshire Coast.

“I saw the North Sea today; I saw your little cabins on the beach. I saw what’s going on here in Scarbados – I’d come back here tomorrow. I’d have some fish and chips, and I’d get wasted on the beach here in Scarborough,” he told cheering fans.

The summer season continued at the iconic Open-Air Theatre, as the GRAMMY Award-winning rock legends – Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin – delivered a visually-stunning show as part of their Aghori Tour.

Opening with Glass’ Theme, Heavy Metal Machine, and Pentagrams, the set included 999, Edin and Sighommi from 2024 album Aghori Mhori Mei, before tearing through fan favourites Today, Bullet with Butterfly Wings, Muzzle, Cherub Rock and smash-hits 1979 and Tonight, Tonight, closing with The Everlasting Gaze.

Los Angeles rock band Rocket opened the show, followed by a set from post-punk revival band White Lies before the headliners took to the stage.