HR2day, a Darlington-based HR provider, is announcing significant growth following a successful year, just ahead of celebrating a decade in business.

The award-winning firm, which was launched in March 2010, supplies HR support to SMEs. It increased its attained income by 33 percent during last year, after a string of contract wins across the North East.

At the start of this year, it counted 45 companies as clients – compared with 31 for the same period in 2019. This week it welcomed its 50th client to the business.

The resulting growth in its client base has allowed Nicky Jolley, HR2day’s managing director, to invest in expanding the team, hiring a new administrative assistant, developing an existing team member and recruiting an HR advisor.

Nicky said: “I’m absolutely delighted with our results this year and pleased that I have been able to offer existing members of my team development opportunities and to welcome a new admin assistant on board.

“We’re still very early on in the year, and we’ve already had businesses getting in touch, asking for us to provide them with an HR function, which is fantastic. It’s a sign that more companies are identifying a need for HR and putting a focus on demonstrating best practice when it comes to the treatment of employees. It is also, of course, a testament to our reputation as trusted HR professionals.

“Following our brilliant performance in 2019, I am feeling incredibly positive about the coming year. As a firm, we are focusing on promoting staff wellbeing within businesses, which I know many business leaders are prioritising, so I’m sure we’ll continue to see great results.”