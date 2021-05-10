10/05/2021

HR2day, a Darlington-based HR provider, is announcing significant growth following a successful start to the year and a 66 per cent increase in turnover year on year.

The award-winning firm, which was launched in March 2010, supplies HR support to SMEs. In the first quarter of 2021, the company grew its portfolio of clients by 20 per cent, following a 100% client renewal of contracts in 2020. The company has already increased the size of its team to accommodate the business growth and now plans further recruitment which will mean its workforce has grown by 100 per cent this year.

New team members, Lynne Collins, Charlotte Ellwood and Brodie Laidlaw join the HR provider as part of its growth plans. Lynne has over 25 years of HR experience and joins the team as an HR advisor. Charlotte and Brodie join the team as HR administrators, the former having recently received her bachelor’s degree in modern languages and business studies and the latter having completed a level 2 business certificate.

Charlotte said, “I have always been interested in employee welfare and the HR function generally and recognise it as an invaluable resource when it comes to operational effectiveness. In order to be successful, I believe in learning from the bottom up which is something the opportunity at HR2day has to offer. I have certainly learned a lot in my first month here! It’s the ideal way to kickstart my career in HR and I look forward to what lies ahead.”

Nicky said: “The start of this year is shaping up to be one of the most positive we have had in HR2day’s history. I’m absolutely delighted with our results and pleased that we have been able to both offer existing members of the team development opportunities and to welcome a cohort of new recruits to our team.

“More and more companies are identifying a need for us to provide them with a comprehensive HR function. In some cases, the last year, with persistent flux in employment regulations amid furlough and the lockdowns, has highlighted a requirement for expert oversight and input into corporate policies and procedures.

“We are especially pleased to have been able to grow our team, offering more opportunity and more expertise. As a business in Darlington, soon to be home to the new Treasury campus, I am sure we can all look forward to renewed investment in our town and the prospect of economic growth.”