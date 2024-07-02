Darlington Students Win Miller Homes Competition to Design Show Home

Creating a show home at a new homes’ development is a huge undertaking. However, one housebuilder enlisted the help of local primary school children and college students for its latest Darlington development, Westville Quarter.

Miller Homes invited children at West Park Academy and Queen Elizabeth Sixth Form College to take part in a competition with two different tasks set to suit the age groups. Children at West Park were asked to design their dream bedroom, whilst college students were asked to create a piece of original artwork that allowed their creative nature to flair and would translate into a fabric or wallpaper design or standalone feature wall art.

“We have been overwhelmed by the number of entries we’ve had from both the school and the college, and the team has thoroughly enjoyed viewing them all,” said Donna Clark, Sales Director, Miller Homes Teesside. “The younger children allowed their imaginations to run wild with rainbows, bunk beds, hammocks and star gazing being seen in several drawings.

“Meanwhile, the college students are clearly very talented individuals and our interior designer, and her team found choosing a winner very challenging due to the amazing ideas the students presented to her.”

The winner from West Park Academy was Freya age 8 who created a rainbow themed bedroom which will now be brought to life in bedroom three of the show home at Westville Quarter.

Joint winners from Queen Elizabeth Sixth Form College were Esme and Lily, who’s artwork and fabric designs will be reproduced into fabrics and wallcoverings. In addition, Hope, Sophie and Ellen were awarded second, third and runner-up places for their work too.

All winners will soon be able to see their ideas come to life when the show home is completed in early autumn; hugely exciting for the Freya and advantageous for the college students, Esme and Lily who now have real life interior design experience to add to their portfolio’s.

Show home designer Felicity Stevens, Director at Haus Interiors, said; “The team and I were staggered by effort and skill that had clearly gone into these creations. We thoroughly enjoyed reviewing them all and now look forward to welcoming our joint winners to the site to help dress the room that their work will feature in and understand the finer points of finishing off a show home.”

The winners and their families will be invited to view their winning ideas in situ when the show home opens later this year.

Westville Quarter, an exclusive development of 45, three, four and five bedroom homes, is located on Mortimer Wheeler Drive, West Park, Darlington, County Durham, DL2 2XA.

To view homes and offers currently available at Westville Quarter visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/north-east/west-park-west-park.aspx/