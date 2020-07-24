A new service launched by cloud computing expert Synergi is off to a flying start, already having secured a six-figure contract base alongside an accelerated recruitment drive, as businesses turn to it for help using modern technology to improve operations, boost productivity and control costs post-lockdown.

The North East-headquartered company specialises in advanced cloud solutions for a UK-wide client base, and moved into providing custom-managed IT services including proactive monitoring, security services and disaster recovery, with the launch of a new managed IT service in March.

Designed to offer businesses a full wrap-around agile service, the business says clients have been quick to see the benefits, which include flexible contracts and predictable costs based on a new pricing structure it has developed.

Two new recruits have joined the managed services arm of the business in June, taking the specialist team to eight. Synergi expects that number to rise to at least 15 people by the end of 2020, as it continues recruitment and expands its 37-strong workforce which is spread between the North East, Scotland and London.

Synergi CTO Paul Burns said: “We are very pleased with the reaction to our new service, which is structured around what customers told us they wanted but were struggling to find elsewhere.

“The level of response has justified our confidence that there was a demand for a complete IT service from one specialist partner, delivered on a contract that flexes according to usage, and all based on a very realistic pricing model that the current economic climate demands.

“The new service represents a significant investment for us. We have added the latest monitoring and management technology tools to our portfolio, forged partnerships with the best security, ransomware and disaster recovery experts in the field and created a specialist team within the business.

“As we emerge from lockdown we are seeing a real focus on innovation and restructuring working practices, putting cloud and digital transformation at its core and making this the ideal moment for businesses to undertake a root and branch review of IT infrastructure and its management.”

Mr Burns believes the new costing model could transform the way organisations consume IT services: “We structured our managed service pricing based on a combination of service level and usage, moving away from the industry-standard flat fee to give our customers a much better deal and at a predictable cost.

“The proactive monitoring which is part of our managed service means we are already helping them uncover crucial issues our new clients had previously been unaware of, such as backups not working properly, disk space shortages, service failures and other issues that could become serious problems if left unchecked.

“One of the outcomes of lockdown is that businesses have realised their digital and infrastructure shortcomings, and now understand first-hand its potential effect on their organisations.

“We are seeing a much bigger appetite for both incorporating cloud technologies and how to manage them securely and effectively, which will help them to transform into modern digital businesses equipped to face the future with confidence.”