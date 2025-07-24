Designing Dreams Essays on the inside story of GM, Harley Earl and America’s Golden Automotive Age by Dick Ruzzin

This newly published book from Veloce, an imprint of David and Charles, explores the artistry of the Golden Age of American cars.

Author Dick Ruzzin is one of the designers of the 1966 Oldsmobile Toronado. Discover General Motors’ legacy, Harley Earl’s vision, and the creative process behind automotive art. Featuring essays, sketches, and photos, Designing Dreams celebrates the passion and enduring impact of car design that defined America’s Golden Automotive Age.

At the centre of this compelling collection of essays is the 1966 Oldsmobile Toronado—a revolutionary front-wheel-drive luxury car that remains an icon of design and innovation. As one of its designers, Ruzzin provides an insider’s perspective on its creation, offering a rare glimpse into the radical ideas and creative energy behind this automotive masterpiece.

After 40 years at General Motors Design, Ruzzin reflects on the profound influence of Harley Earl, the pioneer car designer who elevated automobiles into works of art. Earl’s creativity and design philosophies reshaped the industry, leaving a legacy that continues to inspire.

Illustrated with over one hundred sketches and General Motors Design’s archival images, this book explores the passion, artistry, and precision behind automotive design. It captures the essence of a unique profession that combines function with beauty, producing cars that are both practical and beautiful.

Designing Dreams is more than a history of car design—it’s a celebration of the people, ideas, and innovations that made the automobile a defining symbol of American ingenuity. Perfect for car enthusiasts and design lovers alike, this is a journey into the heart of creativity and the Golden Age of the American Automobile.

Publication date: 29/07/25

Hardback • 25×20.7cm • 176 pages • 95 pictures RRP UK £24.99 US $29.99

Published by Veloce an imprint of David and Charles

For more information/orders: https://www.veloce.co.uk

Contact: Geraldine@davidandcharles.com