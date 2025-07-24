Race weekend preview – Donington: 26 – 27 July 2025

London, Wednesday 23 July 2025. The penultimate round of the 2025 Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK series takes place this weekend at Donington Park – a favourite among drivers and the oldest motorsport circuit still in operation in the UK. The 2.49‑mile track is renowned for its fast, flowing corners and elevation changes, making it a true driver’s circuit.

In Trofeo Pirelli, Gilbert Yates (Charles Hurst) looks to extend his dominant run. After three rounds, the Northern Irishman leads the championship with 101 points, having won all but one race this season. Behind him, just eight points separate Pranav Vangala (HR Owen) and Paul Simmerson (Graypaul Birmingham) in the fight for second.

In Coppa Shell, Mike Dewhirst (Dick Lovett Swindon) carries a 12-point advantage following two podiums at Brands Hatch, but Peter Hunter (Stratstone Manchester) – in equally strong form – continues to apply pressure in second place.

Fair weather is forecast for the Derbyshire venue, promising another thrilling weekend of wheel‑to‑wheel action in the Ferrari 296 Challenge cars.

Both qualifying and racing can be spectated live at the circuit or online at live.ferrari.com.

The remaining dates on the race calendar for the 2025 season are detailed below:

Round: Circuit: Date: Round 4 Donington 26 – 27 July Round 5 Silverstone 05 – 07 September

For the latest updates on the Ferrari Challenge UK race series, visit https://www.ferrari.com/en-GB/corse-clienti/uk.