The search is on for Britain’s biggest sandwich fan to help kick of the 27th British Sandwich Week celebrations. Could you ‘fill the roll’?

The organisers of the two biggest events in the sandwich calendar, British Sandwich Week and The Sandwich & Food to Go Awards (otherwise known as ‘The Sammies’ – the Grammys of the sandwich calendar), is calling on the sandwich-obsessed to apply for the dream job of being an official judge at this year’s event.

Joining a panel of industry experts, including celebrity chef Theo Randall, you’ll be responsible for taste testing some of the finest and most innovative sandwiches in the UK, as chefs go head-to-head to compete for the accolade of ‘Britain’s best butty’.

Not only will you and a companion attend the prestigious award ceremony in London as a guest of honour, but the organisers will also provide you with overnight accommodation and rail travel to and from the event. You, the ideal candidate for the job, will munch your way through 24 sandwiches designed by the UK’s top sandwich designers, selecting a winner in each category and overall ‘best in show’.

Winners are then revealed by celebrity chef Theo Randall and comedian Jo Caulfield during a gala evening at the Royal Lancaster, London on Thursday 5th May 2022.

Jim Winship, director of The British Sandwich & Food to Go Association, explains more about dream job and how to apply:

“If you’re batty about butties, have a penchant for paninis and think sampling some of the county’s most innovative sandwich creations sounds like your idea of heaven, then we need to hear from you.

“Superior tastebuds, along with a demonstrable obsession with sandwiches, are key attributes of our ideal candidate,” he continued. “We do advise the successful applicant to wear comfy clothes on the day, as we have a lot of sandwiches to get through!

The job, currently being advertised, comes with a unique salary – payment in sandwiches – and the best news is that you’ll be able to keep your current job while you’re helping out.

Jim continued: “We should stress that the role is unpaid and voluntary, it’s not a way for somebody to earn a crust, but it’s sure to be a fun experience! Plus, you will get to attend The Sammies Awards dinner with a guest of your choice.

“The Sammies is always a highlight in the calendar and a great party that the entire industry looks forward to each year, and nobody more so than the judges.

“The awards dinner is also a precursor to the annual British Sandwich Week, a seven-day celebration aiming to support the industry and celebrate the nation’s love of a good sarnie.”

The ideal candidate will be selected on their suitability for the role after filling in the application form here, including the reason why they think they deserve to be selected: https://www.britishsandwichweek.com/sandwich-taster-dream-job/

To apply for the dream job, head to link above and fill out your details. Applications are open until Friday15th April, the successful candidate will be notified by Friday 22nd April.

This year’s Sandwich & Food to go Awards takes place on Thursday 5th May 2022 at the Royal Lancaster, London. For a full list of nominees and shortlisted companies visit: https://awards.sandwich.org.uk/

British Sandwich Week takes place from 22nd – 28th May 2022 – now in its 28th year, the annual event showcases the breadth, quality and innovation found within the UK’s sandwich and food to go sector. Find out more https://www.britishsandwichweek.com/

Connect with us:

Website: www.britishsandwichweek.com

Instagram @brit_sandwich

Twitter @britsandwich

Facebook @britsandwich