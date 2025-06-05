Driving with diabetes: understand the risks before getting behind the wheel, says GEM

Figures show 8% of people aged 16 and over are now diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, with as many as one in three adults undiagnosed

Journey planning and family support are vital to reduce the risks for older drivers

Road safety and breakdown organisation GEM Motoring Assist has produced a line-up of handy information to assist older people who may be concerned about driving with diabetes. The advice comes as figures show an estimated 3.6 million people aged 16 and over in England – that’s eight per cent of adults in England – are now diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, with a further one million undiagnosed2.

GEM says it’s more important than ever for drivers and their families to understand diabetes and the risks it may pose, as well as to recognise what they can do to ensure they stay safe on road journeys.

“Diabetes cases are rising and older drivers are at increased risk,” says GEM’s head of road safety James Luckhurst. “However, better awareness, early action and proactive management are key to reducing risk on the roads.

“It’s important to look after yourself, to understand some of the risks posed by diabetes and to know what you should do to minimise those risks. So before embarking on a road journey, particularly a long one, take time to plan the route and build in regular breaks. This can help you assess alertness and sensation in your feet. If you don’t feel well, then avoid driving at all.

“Families can play a key role in supporting older drivers with diabetes. So, by encouraging regular health check-ups and discuss any changes in driving ability, relatives are playing their part in ensuring safe road journeys.”

GEM answers questions on diabetes and driving:

What is the difference between Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes?

Type 1 diabetes is what’s known as an autoimmune condition, where the body’s immune system attacks and destroys insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. This leads to a lack of insulin. The condition usually develops in childhood or early adulthood. The more common type 2 diabetes typically develops in adults, occurring when the body becomes resistant to – or does not produce enough – insulin. It’s important to recognize that both types of diabetes can lead to high blood sugar levels and certain long-term complications.

What is peripheral neuropathy and how is it related to diabetes?

Peripheral neuropathy is damage to the peripheral nerves. You may feel tingling, numbness, weakness or pain – particularly in the hand and feet. Both type 1 and type 2 diabetes can cause peripheral neuropathy, because long-term high levels of sugar in the blood can lead to nerve damage.

How does peripheral neuropathy affect driving ability in older adults with diabetes?

Peripheral neuropathy can cause loss of sensation, and can also cause us to lose awareness of where our feet are. This can impair our ability to feel the pedals or to know which pedals our feet are on, which clearly increases the risk of a driving incident.

What are the DVLA rules for older drivers with diabetes treated with insulin?

If you have type 1 diabetes, then you must inform the DVLA and will be issued a medically-restricted licence, typically lasting between one and three years. You must check your blood sugar levels at least twice a day (even on days you don’t drive), as well as within two hours before driving, then every two hours while driving. After experiencing a severe hypo while driving, you must inform the DVLA at the earliest opportunity.

Do drivers with type 2 diabetes need to tell the DVLA?

If you have type 2 diabetes and are on insulin, then you need to follow the same steps as someone with type 1. You do not need to inform the DVLA if your diabetes is managed by diet or tablets, unless a doctor specifically advises you otherwise. However, if you experience complications such as visual problems or severe hypoglycaemia, then you must notify the DVLA.

What is a severe hypo and what should I do if I experience one?

A severe hypo (hypoglycaemia) is an episode of low blood sugar where you require assistance from someone else to recover. It’s estimated by the Diabetes Safety Organisation that between two and six severe hypos and 40 non-severe hypos occur each month for every 1,000 drivers—events that can incapacitate someone in seconds. Following even just one severe hypo while at the wheel, you must inform the DVLA at the earliest opportunity. Also, if you have more than one severe hypo while awake in the course of a year you must stop driving and inform the DVLA. Full details are available at the DVLA website.

If I have diabetes, what can I do to reduce my risk while driving?

You should regularly monitor and manage your blood sugar, check levels before and during journeys, and avoid driving if your blood sugar is low. Be mindful of complications such as neuropathy or vision impairment, and seek medical advice if these develop.

Why is regular foot care important for older drivers with diabetes?

Peripheral neuropathy can lead to loss of feeling in the feet, as well as ulcers and infections. Regular foot check-ups help identify problems at an early stage, reducing the risk of complications that could affect your ability to drive as well as your overall mobility.