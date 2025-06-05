Maserati welcomes Arnold Clark to its UK retailer network

Maserati partners with well-known retailer group for

two new showrooms in Glasgow and Manchester

London, 5 June 2025 – Two new Maserati car showrooms are opening in Glasgow and Manchester, following a new partnership with Arnold Clark.

The Italian luxury brand, renowned for its blend of cutting-edge engineering, sophisticated style and racing heritage will be represented in two new prime sites for sales and after-sales.

At both locations, opening this month, the Maserati range will be on display in the showroom and forecourt, including the mid-size SUV Grecale, available in both petrol and electric form, that elevates the everyday with Italian flair and luxury.

Also available to test-drive will be the new GranCabrio, as well as the marque’s flagship road car range, the MC20, with its three-litre twin-turbo Nettuno engine, producing 630hp and with a top speed of over 200 mph. Not to mention the brand’s iconic model, the four-seater GranTurismo coupé.

Commenting on the latest additions to the Maserati retailer network in the UK, Mariangela Del Vecchio, Head of Maserati North Europe, said, “I’m delighted to welcome Arnold Clark to the Maserati family. They have a hard-earned reputation for high-quality customer service and we look forward to serving Glasgow and Manchester and their surrounding areas with our beautifully crafted and designed cars, Made in Italy, in the coming months and years.”

Callum Rankin, Group Brand Director at Arnold Clark, said, “We’re proud to have Maserati joining the Arnold Clark franchise. This iconic brand represents the pinnacle of Italian luxury and performance, and its arrival allows us to offer our customers an even more exciting and first-class driving experience. Maserati’s legacy of innovation and growth aligns perfectly with our aims and we look forward to working with them closely for years to come.”