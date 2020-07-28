CyberWhite, a cybersecurity firm based in Seaham, is welcoming two new Business Development Managers to its team as part of its continued growth.

Charlotte Topping and Jemma Cavana-Cole join the firm, bringing with them a wealth of sales and customer service experience.

Charlotte spent over a decade in the Cybersecurity industry, before spending a couple of years out of the industry working in Recruitment, so is delighted to be back.

Jemma has previously worked in customer service and sales roles for many years before becoming a team leader in the chemical manufacturing sector.

CyberWhite recently invested more than £40,000 in business infrastructure, including a complete refresh of its website and renovation of its office facilities.

Jemma and Charlotte will be responsible for engaging with new clients to develop new business, as well as supporting existing CyberWhite clients.

Charlotte said: “I’m absolutely delighted to join the team at CyberWhite. I thoroughly enjoy working in the industry and love developing new working relationships. I find it really interesting dealing with clients from a wide range of industries and sectors.

“Technology changes so quickly, which can be daunting for some people, so I’m glad to be in a position where I can support, reassure and help, so that business leaders can focus on their work.”

Jemma said: “Matt and David, the co-founders of CyberWhite, have invested a lot of time and energy in our training and bringing the team back to the office safely.

“I’m really enjoying being back in a customer service role and speaking to people who are getting back to normal after what has been an incredibly strange time. It’s great to be able to talk them through their cybersecurity needs and help them feel more secure.”

Matt Hewison, chief operating officer at CyberWhite, said: “It’s an exciting time for Jemma and Charlotte to join the team as we’re expanding, taking on many new clients, and supporting businesses that are returning to work after the lockdown.

“I’m glad to have two experienced and talented business development managers already demonstrating our values and helping our clients.”