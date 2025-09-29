DYMAG® HALO-X track approved wheels for the Porsche GT3 RS

DYMAG® Technologies Limited, a world leader in lightweight automotive wheels, has officially launched the HALO Wheel, its first complete carbon composite car wheel designed exclusively for the Porsche (992.1) 911 GT3 RS.

HALO Product Overview:

HALO redefines whatʼs possible in wheel technology – combining a forged aluminium centrepiece with DYMAGʼS patented carbon fibre rim technology, engineered entirely in-house to deliver unrivalled performance on both road and track.

With unrivalled strength, stiffness, and performance at the lightest possible weight with no compromise on safety, HALO is the ultimate upgrade for the ultimate road-legal track car.

HALO Technical Specifications:

Front Size: 20ˮ x 10ˮ

Load Rating: 350kg

Weight: 7.49kg

Rear Size: 21ˮ x 13ˮ

Load Rating: 615kg

Weight: 9.77kg

Certification: SAE, JWL and most international standards at launch.

TÜV approval in progress.

Technology: Patented DYMAG® BX-F™ flange profile designed to minimise bead seat damage and maintain tyre pressure under extreme impacts – where conventional wheels often suffer complete pressure loss.

Compatibility: Porsche (992.1) 911 GT3 RS. Additional applications are in development.

CHRISTOPHER SHELLEY, Executive Chair, DYMAG®:

“HALO represents the most advanced and exclusive production wheel in our history. Marking our 50th anniversary year, this wheel draws on half a century of racing success – from Formula 1, IndyCar, and Le Mans through to World Rally and Dakar.

In developing HALO for the Porsche 911 GT3 RS – the ultimate road-legal track car – we are demonstrating once more that DYMAG® wheels set the standard for performance.

As part of the BORBET Group, DYMAG® has the platform to take carbon hybrid wheel technology to a global scale. HALO is the perfect example of how heritage, innovation, and industrial strength combine to define the future.ˮ

To coincide with the launch of HALO, DYMAG® has unveiled a refreshed brand identity and positioning – supported by a brand-new website.

Explore the new HALO wheel and discover the future of performance at:

DYMAG® – A Pioneer in Patented Carbon Automotive Wheels

With a heritage spanning over 50 years, DYMAG® has been at the forefront of carbon wheel technology since the mid-90s, pioneering the world’s ﬁrst commercial carbon wheels for automotive and motorcycle applications. Long before other manufacturers entered the market, DYMAG® developed and patented a unique carbon hybrid wheel design, engineered to offer unmatched durability, impact resistance, and stiffness.

This innovation is built on more than five decades of elite motorsport and high-performance wheel engineering – including deep expertise across carbon fibre, magnesium, and forged aluminium technologies.

Today, DYMAG’s patented BX-F™ carbon wheel designs are being adopted by major OEMs, as automotive manufacturers increasingly recognise the performance, efficiency, and safety benefits of lightweight carbon hybrid wheels.

BORBET: A Global Leader in Premium Aluminium Wheels

BORBET GmbH, founded in 1881 and based in Hallenberg-Hesborn, NRW, is a leading global manufacturer of light alloy wheels. BORBET supplies over 30 car manufacturers and is highly regarded in the specialised trade. The company has seven locations worldwide and uses state-of-the-art technology to ensure the highest quality. BORBET’s vision is to shape and optimise the mobility of tomorrow. BORBET focuses on continuous research and development to stay ahead of trends in the evolving automotive industry and create sustainable, future-oriented solutions. The company places the highest value on environmental compatibility and social responsibility. BORBET’s light alloy wheels are an expression of technology and style, helping shape a progressive, sustainable future for mobility.