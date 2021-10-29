Eden Motor Group replaces entire Vauxhall courtesy car fleet with EVs

Applies to group’s Vauxhall dealers only

Initiative aims to drive EV awareness and usability to existing customer base

One of the UK’s most established Vauxhall dealer groups is aiming to raise awareness of the brand’s class-leading electric models by replacing the brand’s courtesy car fleet with pure electric models.

Customers taking their cars for servicing at Eden Vauxhall dealerships in Banbury, Bracknell, Branksome, Camberley, Christchurch, Exeter, Fareham, Honiton, Newbury, Oxford, Reading, Swindon or Torbay will be offered a new Corsa-E as a courtesy car when their own vehicle is in for servicing or repairs.

The move aims to interest and educate drivers who may not normally have considered an EV by demonstrating how usable and flexible the Corsa-E is in daily use, dispelling the myths around EVs, range anxiety and usability.

Customers will be allowed to take the Corsa-E home while their own Vauxhall (or other model) is in for servicing or repairs, with the vehicle fully charged when it leaves the dealership to give it a range of 209 miles between charges.

Delivering effortless acceleration, the 100% electric engine glides from 0-60-mph in just 7.6 seconds and achieves an instant 260Nm of torque. When driving in “B-mode”, the regenerative braking system returns most of the energy from braking back to the battery, helping to reserve your range.

There’s also a choice of driving modes. Increase the fun with Sport mode or switch to Eco mode and boost your range. And with no noise or tailpipe emissions, it’s a clean drive that’s better for the environment.

Eden’s Operations Director, James Kurd, said: “We’ve seen a huge surge of interest in electric cars over recent months, especially since the recent petrol station shortages, which have made customers think more about making the switch.

“At Eden Motor Group, we want to support our loyal customers in choosing the right car for them, and this initiative allows them to sample an electric car completely free of charge, which will help them decide whether or not an EV is the correct choice for them in a complete no-pressure environment. It will also help us reduce the exhaust emissions of our courtesy car fleet across our Vauxhall network to zero.”

The Corsa-E is available new from all of Eden’s 13 Vauxhall outlets, priced from £26,390 on-the-road (including government electric car grant). For extra peace of mind, the Corsa-e also comes with 8 years free battery warranty and roadside assistance.

