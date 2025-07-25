  • Fri. Jul 25th, 2025

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Law & Finance North East News

Electric vibes: BYD UK and Swansway Motor Group power up ‘Together Again Festival’

Byadmin

Jul 25, 2025 #Bolesworth Castle festival 2025, #BYD electric cars UK, #BYD UK Together Again Festival, #Dizzee Rascal Bolesworth concert, #DOLPHIN SURF main stage, #electric vehicle festival activation, #Jamie Webster live Cheshire, #Olly Murs festival 2025, #SEAL and SEAL U DM-i models, #Swansway Motor Group partnership

BYD UK and Swansway Motor Group are pleased to be named official brand partners of Together Again Festival 2025, taking place from 25th-27th July at the stunning Bolesworth Castle in Cheshire.

The festival, which attracts over 120,000 music-lovers across the weekend, features headline acts including Olly Murs, Dizzee Rascal and the North West’s very own Jamie Webster, plus many more. The main stage will be the highlight of this exciting collaboration where festivalgoers will be immersed in the world of cutting-edge electric mobility, courtesy of BYD’s innovative model range.

The sponsorship will see two BYD DOLPHIN SURFs framing the main stage, set against high impact energy graphics designed to spark crowd interaction. This unique feature will encourage audiences to cheer, simulating the cars being ‘charged,’ blending technology and entertainment in true BYD style.

Alongside the DOLPHIN SURF, visitors will also see two of BYD’s most popular models: the SEAL saloon and SEAL U DM-i hybrid.

This partnership highlights BYD and Swansway’s shared commitment to innovation and communities, both on and off the road, values that align with Together Again’s core beliefs of community and creating unforgettable experiences.

For more information about BYD, please visit www.byd.com/uk and for more information about Swansway Motor Group visit www.swanswaygarages.com.

For more information about Together Again Festival 2025, visit: https://www.togetheragainfestival.co.uk/

By admin

Related Post

Law & Finance North East News
Free Mental Health Service Brings Hope to the 1 in 4 Brits in Crisis
Jul 25, 2025 admin
North East News
NORTH EAST STACKS ON THE BALL FOR WOMEN’S EURO FINAL…
Jul 25, 2025 Dave Stopher
Business Construction Newcastle North East North East News Teesside
NEL Fund Managers backs growth and job creation at Middlesbrough-based engineering supplier
Jul 25, 2025 Lois Prest

You missed

Law & Finance North East News
Law & Finance North East News
Weather
North East News