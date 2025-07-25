Electric vibes: BYD UK and Swansway Motor Group power up ‘Together Again Festival’

BYD UK and Swansway Motor Group are pleased to be named official brand partners of Together Again Festival 2025, taking place from 25th-27th July at the stunning Bolesworth Castle in Cheshire.

The festival, which attracts over 120,000 music-lovers across the weekend, features headline acts including Olly Murs, Dizzee Rascal and the North West’s very own Jamie Webster, plus many more. The main stage will be the highlight of this exciting collaboration where festivalgoers will be immersed in the world of cutting-edge electric mobility, courtesy of BYD’s innovative model range.

The sponsorship will see two BYD DOLPHIN SURFs framing the main stage, set against high impact energy graphics designed to spark crowd interaction. This unique feature will encourage audiences to cheer, simulating the cars being ‘charged,’ blending technology and entertainment in true BYD style.

Alongside the DOLPHIN SURF, visitors will also see two of BYD’s most popular models: the SEAL saloon and SEAL U DM-i hybrid.

This partnership highlights BYD and Swansway’s shared commitment to innovation and communities, both on and off the road, values that align with Together Again’s core beliefs of community and creating unforgettable experiences.

For more information about BYD, please visit www.byd.com/uk and for more information about Swansway Motor Group visit www.swanswaygarages.com.

For more information about Together Again Festival 2025, visit: https://www.togetheragainfestival.co.uk/