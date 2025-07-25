Free Mental Health Service Brings Hope to the 1 in 4 Brits in Crisis

New free service connects people with UK-based therapists or psychologists quickly

Provides fast, expert-led triage in response to NHS delays and private sector confusion

Offers free consultations and personalised referrals based on individual needs and symptoms

Launch coincides with rising demand: 1 in 4 UK adults face mental health issues, and many wait over 12 weeks for help

LONDON, UK July 2025: With mental health services across the UK under immense pressure, and growing numbers of people struggling to access timely care, a new initiative aims to bridge the gap between need and support. Clinical Psychologist Dr Patapia Tzotzoli has launched My Triage Network – a free, expert-led triage and referral service that connects individuals to the most suitable UK-based mental health professional, quickly and compassionately.

This service arrives at a critical moment. An estimated 1 in 4 adults in England experience a mental health problem each year. Among young people, the figures are even more striking with 25.8% of 16 – 24-year-olds reporting mental health issues in 2024, up from 18.9% in 2014. Loneliness and isolation continue to compound these problems, with 7.8% of adults reporting they feel lonely “always or often.”

Meanwhile, access to appropriate care remains deeply challenging. Over 3.8 million people accessed NHS mental health, learning disability, or autism services in 2023–24 – an increase of nearly 40% compared to pre-pandemic levels. Yet more than half of those referred to community teams wait over 12 weeks, and the average wait for a second NHS Talking Therapy appointment is 62.5 days, with some waiting more than 18 months.

“Too often, people seeking mental health support are met with confusion, delays, and a lack of clarity about where to turn,” says Dr Tzotzoli. “My Triage Network ensures they are seen, heard, and connected to the most appropriate clinician for their needs – fast and efficiently.”

Dr Tzotzoli is a UK-trained, HCPC-registered Clinical Psychologist with over 20 years of experience. She completed her training at King’s College London’s IoPPN and has held posts across leading NHS Trusts including South London & Maudsley and King’s College Hospital. She is also an Associate Fellow of the British Psychological Society (BPS), and EuroPsy-recognised.

She now runs My Psychology Clinic, where she provides one-to-one online therapy for a select group of clients, and My Triage Network, which offers free consultations to anyone seeking psychological help.

The triage process takes into account symptoms, preferences, and personal circumstances before referring individuals to a vetted UK psychologist or therapist. “Therapy only works when there’s a good fit,” Dr Tzotzoli explains. “This is about giving people the best possible start on their therapy journey by connecting them to the right support sooner rather than later.”

The importance of prompt access cannot be overstated. Research shows 80% of people waiting for treatment experience a deterioration in their mental health, with some waiting up to 727 days – twice as long as the average elective care wait. Economic consequences are also considerable: a one-month delay in treatment could affect 300,000 people, potentially costing the UK up to £1 billion per year in lost productivity.

In light of these rising costs to both individuals and the wider economy, My Triage Network also extends its services to organisations and businesses. By offering expert-led, personalised triage for employees and direct access to trusted mental health professionals, the service can play a vital role in reducing absenteeism, supporting productivity, and improving workforce wellbeing. It can enhance existing wellbeing strategies, complement Employee Assistance Programmes (EAPs), and deliver tailored psychological support aligned with each organisation’s goals.

In a system where only 1 in 6 adults currently receive treatment for mental health problems, My Triage Network represents a proactive and caring solution, helping more people navigate their way to the care they need.

Dr Tzotzoli’s work has received numerous accolades, including Mental Health Psychologist of the Year (Medical LiveWire), Best CBT Practice UK and Best Independent Online Psychology Clinic (SMS UK Enterprise Awards), and Best Mental Health Psychologist of the Year (Global 100 Awards, 2025). She is also the author of Seventeen Shots of Life in Five Acts, a poetry collection that explores themes of healing and transformation.

As demand for mental health support rises and traditional systems struggle to cope, My Triage Network is helping to change the way people access care, making the journey faster, clearer, and free.

To access My Triage Network, visit: www.mytriagenetwork.com

To learn more about Dr Tzotzoli’s therapy work, visit: www.mypsychologyclinic.com