North-East-based renewable energy company, Engenera Renewables Group has given a cautious welcome to plans unveiled on October 19 by the UK government designed to deliver on its target of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The announcement comes days before global leaders meet in Glasgow to negotiate how to curb climate change at so-called COP26. Achieving net zero means the UK will no longer be adding to the total amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

The government unveiled a raft of financial incentives to help companies embrace this target. It will invest £620 million in grants for electric vehicles and EV charging stations and an extra £350 million to help the automotive supply chain move to electric.

It has also announced incentives designed to help homeowners reduce their carbon emissions. These include grants of £5,000 to install low-carbon heat pumps to replace gas boilers.

The government also stressed that it wants businesses to lead the way in reaching for zero carbon emissions. They said the transition will create 440,000 jobs and draw in up to £90 billion of private investment by 2030. They have also previously announced a £500m fund for low carbon innovation.

Engenera works as a decarbonisation partner for businesses seeking a holistic solution to better manage all their energy needs and help them align with government targets. It works closely with its clients on a range of renewable technologies including commercial solar PV and battery storage; air and ground source heat pumps; combined heat and power; electric vehicle charging points; and LED lighting.

It is also one of the few renewable energy companies in the UK able to offer renewable energy installations at no capital outlay to customers able to sign power purchase agreements (PPAs). This is because it can access a £100 million green bond programme that is financed by multiple PPAs, arranged by Engenera.

Lloyd Lawson, Engenera’s Chief Strategy Officer, welcomed the government announcements and acknowledged that the business can play a key role in helping many businesses take full advantage of the measures. It already has a strong presence in the automotive sector and is central to Nissan’s plans to install a further 37,000 solar panels at its Sunderland plant.

But he also stressed that government plans could go further and called on the government to offer small and medium-sized enterprises more incentives to embrace decarbonisation strategies, which can both reduce their energy costs and reduce their carbon footprint.

“We wholeheartedly welcome these plans announced by the government ahead of COP26 – they will make a big difference to striving for the goal of zero net emissions and we look forward to playing our part. However, we would also like to see more in the way of incentives for ordinary business outside of the automotive sector. We help many companies looking to do the right thing for the planet and we have many success stories. But these smaller businesses would also benefit from additional incentives and some clear guidance around what can be done and why that is important.”