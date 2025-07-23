England vs Italy UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Semi-Final: Lionesses Roar into the Final with Extra-Time Drama

Introduction

The UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 semi-final clash between England and Italy delivered football drama at its finest. Played at a packed St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland, on 22 July 2025, the match saw the Lionesses mount a spectacular comeback to book their place in Sunday’s final.

Trailing 1-0 until the 96th minute, England turned the tide with a late equaliser from Michelle Agyemang and a dramatic extra-time winner from Chloe Kelly, securing a 2-1 victory and igniting hopes of another historic European title.

First Half: Italy Strike First

Italy entered the semi-final with confidence after an impressive quarter-final performance and took the lead in the 33rd minute. A superbly timed volley from Barbara Bonansea beat England keeper Mary Earps, stunning the England defence and silencing the away support.

Despite several attacking surges, England struggled to break through Italy’s tight formation. By half-time, the Azzurre had the momentum, while England faced growing pressure to respond.

England’s Second-Half Fightback

After the break, England manager Sarina Wiegman made tactical changes that saw the Lionesses ramp up their attack. The introduction of Lauren Hemp and Michelle Agyemang provided renewed energy and urgency, but Italy’s back line, marshalled by Elena Linari, absorbed the pressure.

As the clock ticked past 90 minutes, Italy looked destined for the final. But deep into stoppage time, Michelle Agyemang, just 19 years old, pounced on a loose ball in the box and slotted it home for the equaliser in the 96th minute — sending the match into extra time.

Extra Time Heroics: Chloe Kelly Delivers Again

The momentum had firmly shifted. In extra time, England dominated possession and pressed relentlessly. Italy, shaken by the last-gasp equaliser, lost composure and struggled to regain control.

With just one minute left in the second half of extra time, Beth Mead was brought down in the penalty area. Chloe Kelly, England’s spot-kick specialist, stepped up. Her penalty was saved, but she reacted quickest, burying the rebound to give England the lead in the 119th minute.

The final whistle moments later confirmed England’s passage to the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Final.

Key Performers

Michelle Agyemang – The rising star’s calm equaliser was the moment that changed everything. At just 19, she has already made her mark on England’s tournament history.

Chloe Kelly – Once again the Lioness hero, her persistence paid off with a crucial winner.

Mary Earps – A pillar in goal, keeping England in the game when Italy threatened to double their lead.

Barbara Bonansea – Italy’s standout performer with a stunning first-half strike.

Italy’s Heartbreak and Exit

For Italy, the loss was gut-wrenching. Their captain, Cristiana Girelli, left the pitch in tears after being substituted due to injury in the second half. The Azzurre had defended valiantly and came within seconds of reaching the final, only to be undone by England’s late surge.

Despite the disappointment, Italy’s campaign has been praised for tactical discipline and spirited play, signalling a bright future for the Italian women’s side.

England’s Road to the Final

England’s journey to the Euro 2025 final has been defined by resilience and belief. From a nervy group stage to a dramatic quarter-final win and now this comeback against Italy, the Lionesses have displayed champion mentality throughout the tournament.

They now prepare for the ultimate test: a final showdown against either Spain or Germany, both formidable opponents. With momentum on their side and a squad brimming with talent and depth, England will aim to lift the UEFA Women’s Euro trophy once again and cement their place as a powerhouse in European football.

Reaction and Quotes

Sarina Wiegman (England Manager):

“This team never gives up. Michelle showed incredible maturity, and Chloe once again stepped up when it mattered. We’ll recover quickly and be ready for the final.”

Chloe Kelly (England Match-Winner):

“I was ready for the penalty, and when it came back, I just had to put it in. We’re buzzing — one more to go!”

Cristiana Girelli (Italy Captain):

“It’s hard to take. We were so close. But I’m proud of how we fought. We’ll come back stronger.”

What’s Next?

The UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Final will take place on Sunday, July 27, at St. Jakob-Park, Basel. England will face the winner of the Spain vs Germany semi-final, which concludes on Wednesday night.

With both teams possessing world-class squads, England’s final test promises to be a spectacle for the ages.

Final Score

England 2–1 Italy (After Extra Time)

⚽ Bonansea (33’)

⚽ Agyemang (90+6’)

⚽ Kelly (119’)

Conclusion

The England vs Italy Euro 2025 semi-final will go down as one of the most dramatic matches in recent memory. From Italy’s early dominance to England’s stunning late rally, it had everything — drama, heartbreak, and heroes.

The Lionesses now turn their attention to the final, with the eyes of a nation behind them. Whether they face Germany or Spain, one thing is clear: England are ready.