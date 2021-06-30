Lanes Group plc has analysed data relating to the sustainability of every borough in England which has revealed the areas that are the most and least eco-friendly.

We analysed data based on metrics such as energy efficiency, green infrastructure and waste levels as well as overall sustainability. We then compiled the figures for each of these metrics to create a total score for every borough and ranked all areas based on this.

Key Findings:

Salford is the most sustainable area in England with the highest overall score

South England is home to the majority of the most sustainable cities and boroughs, with eight London boroughs making it into the top 10

Manchester is the most sustainable of the 10 biggest cities in the UK when comparing their overall scores, clearly indicating Greater Manchester’s high level of eco-awareness

Stockton-on-Tees was the area with the lowest score, making it the least sustainable place in England

Top 10 Most Sustainable Areas in England Revealed – Salford Tops the List

(1 being the most sustainable)

Salford Tower Hamlets Ealing Camden Oxford Manchester Hackney Southwark Colchester Greenwich

10 Least Eco-Friendly Areas in England

(1 being the least sustainable)

Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham Cheshire East, Cheshire Babergh, Suffolk Eden, Cumbria North West Leicestershire, Leicestershire Rutland, East Midlands Allerdale, Cumbria South Lakeland, Cumbria Ribble Valley, Lancashire Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria

Most Sustainable Cities – Manchester Takes the Crown!

When we analysed the results for the UK’s 10 biggest cities (based on population) and compared their scores, we found out that Manchester is the most sustainable and Sunderland is the least out of these areas.

Manchester Bristol London Sheffield Newcastle Bradford Liverpool Leeds Birmingham Sunderland

Expert Tips for Improving Sustainability

Reduce your energy consumption where possible to reduce your carbon footprint

Manage and dispose of waste appropriately

Maintain your drains to prevent blockages and damage to the environment and wildlife – don’t pour certain substances down the sink!

Reuse and recycle wherever possible

Consider making small changes to your diet to lower your meat consumption

Minimise the use of plastic

Walk more instead of driving, or take public transport

Minimise food waste and don’t throw away leftovers – either freeze it or turn it into compost

Shop sustainably – look for brands that are eco-friendly

Switch to eco-friendly cleaning products

Lanes Group plc is dedicated to providing services across the nation that help to positively impact the environment. Here’s what they had to say on sustainability and their ongoing efforts towards a greener country:

“At Lanes Group plc, we consistently monitor our carbon footprint to maintain an efficient, environmentally-friendly service utilising our resources and equipment. We always strive to have a positive impact on the lives of our people, the people we provide services for and the communities in which we operate, and all of these considerations have long been incorporated into our everyday activities and within our CSR policy, always aim to encourage innovation in our people, and engage with all stakeholders and communities. By driving our business forward on this basis we continue to develop a thriving workplace and a sustainable future for everyone involved.”

Paul McParland – HSEQ Manager at Lanes Group plc

Methodology

We analysed data from https://www.thrivingplacesindex.org/ focusing specifically on the ‘scores’ for a number of eco-friendly metrics, including overall sustainability, waste, energy usage and green infrastructure.

We then added all of these scores together to create one figure to represent how ‘green’ each borough is. We focused on all of the boroughs in England, and then created a separate ranking for the UK’s 10 biggest cities (based on population) to see how their results compared.