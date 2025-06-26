KGM Motors UK dealership provides Musso pick-up for 400-mile charity bike ride in aid of life-saving heart and lung transplants

KGM Motors UK, formerly SsangYong, is proud to announce that its esteemed dealer partner, Blackshaws Morpeth, is supporting the Big BEDMAX Bike Ride by generously providing a KGM Musso for the 400-mile journey. The multi-award-winning pick-up will serve as the official liaison vehicle for the charity cycling challenge, which aims to raise funds for the Freeman Heart & Lung Transplant Association.

The event, organised by BEDMAX, the UK’s leading manufacturer of high-quality equine bedding, will be led by Managing Director Tim Smalley and Operations Manager Olivia Leyland, and will see the team cycle from Hampshire to Northumberland. The ambitious seven-day challenge, which began on the 20th June, aims to raise £25,000 for the charity that supported BEDMAX’s Production Development Manager, Tony Robinson, following his life-saving lung transplant at Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital.

The Musso, provided by Blackshaws Morpeth, will act as the crew liaison vehicle for the entire week-long journey, offering vital support and transport for Tony and the ride team across the 400-mile route.

Will Blackshaw, Company Director at Blackshaws Morpeth, said: “Having been family friends with Tony [Robinson] for many years, when he reached out and explained the challenge, it was an honour to offer our support for such an amazing feat, but more importantly, a way to support such an important charity. We wish the team all the best for both this event and the others throughout the year”.

With over a century of heritage in the Northeast, Blackshaws Morpeth is a proud family-run dealership that has consistently supported local charities and community groups. Among its recent initiatives is the launch of the “Blackshaws Northumberland Rugby Volunteer of the Year 2025 Award”, a new accolade designed to recognise and celebrate the unsung heroes at the heart of local rugby clubs across the region.

Customers can discover KGM’s versatile vehicle range at Blackshaws’ showroom on Coopies Way, Morpeth, including the Musso pick-up, alongside the acclaimed Rexton, Korando, Tivoli, the award-winning Torres, the all-electric Torres EVX, and the all-new Actyon. Beyond vehicle sales, Blackshaws offers comprehensive aftersales services such as servicing, MOTs, repairs, and genuine KGM parts to keep every vehicle running smoothly.

The BEDMAX team will begin their journey at their southernmost production site near Andover in Hampshire and pass through St Mary Bourne, Wantage, Banbury, Caunton (near Newark), York and Yarm. The journey will include a special stop at The Freeman Hospital in Newcastle before concluding at BEDMAX’s headquarters and original production plant at Detchant, near Belford in Northumberland.

Tim Smalley, Managing Director at BEDMAX, said, “The ultimate challenge for me this year is this cycle ride. This is far beyond anything we’ve done before, but it’s a fantastic way to mark our 25th anniversary and raise awareness and funds for a cause that’s very close to all of us.”

The Freeman Heart & Lung Transplant Association (FHLTA) provides essential support for transplant patients and their families and funds research to advance transplant science and improve patient outcomes.

Adele Lambert, Chair of the FHLTA, said, “We at the FHLTA are honoured to be chosen by BEDMAX as their charity of the year. Tony’s personal journey highlights the importance of what we do. The funds raised will go directly towards supporting transplant patients and furthering essential research.”

All funds raised will go directly to the Freeman Heart & Lung Transplant Association to support their life-changing work.

Donations can be made via BEDMAX’s JustGiving page: https://bedmaxshavings.com/justgiving, or by contacting the company directly on 01668 213467.