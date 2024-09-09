EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW AT ST. JAMES’ STACK PRESENTED BY SELA

THE eagerly-awaited opening of St. James’ STACK presented by Sela takes place in Newcastle this Thursday (8 October) at noon.

Ahead of that highly anticipated event, here’s the top 10 questions and answers about this new addition to the North East leisure scene.

1. IS ST. JAMES’ STACK ONLY FOR FOOTBALL FANS?

Absolutely not. The venue is for everyone and will be open seven days a week. STACK is also extremely family friendly and up until 8pm youngsters are welcome to visit, as long as anyone under 18 is accompanied by an adult aged 25 or over.

2. WHAT ARE THE OPENING HOURS?

Yolo Coffee and Kitchen will be open from 8am until 8pm, while the rest of the venue will be open from 10am until midnight daily.

3. DO I NEED TO BOOK IN ADVANCE?

No, visitors can just walk in, there is no need to book and it is free to enter.

4. DO I NEED A TICKET?

No there are no tickets necessary to come into St. James’ STACK. However there may be some specific ticketed events in the future.

5. CAN I WATCH THE MATCH?

All Newcastle United televised matches will be shown on the big screens as will all other major sporting events. There will be no live streaming of any games that are not being shown on TV.

6. IS THERE A DRESS CODE?

Smart casual is the dress code for STACK. Sportwear is fine on match days but may not be considered suitable on non-match days. Newcastle United shirts are welcome. Absolutely no fancy dress.

7. CAN I BRING MY OWN FOOD AND DRINK?

The beauty of STACK is the sheer variety of the food and drink on offer, so there is something for everyone, so only items bought at the venue can be consumed.

8. IS THE VENUE WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE?

Yes. There is a lift providing access to the upper plaza and there are accessible toilets on both the upper and lower levels.

9. CAN AWAY FANS VISIT ON MATCH DAYS?

No. On match days St. James’ STACK will be a fanzone for home supporters only.

10. WHERE CAN I FIND ALL OF THE NEWS AND INFORMATION ABOUT ST. JAMES’ STACK?

All the relevant information – including special events/entertainment/ food vendors etc is available at www.stjamesstack.com