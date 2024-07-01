Exciting Events in Teesside this July 2024

Teesside is gearing up for a vibrant and eventful July 2024, offering a wide array of activities and events that cater to all interests. Here are some highlights to look forward to:

Soundwave Festival (July 27)

Taking place at Seaton Reach in Hartlepool, the Soundwave Festival promises a day full of music and entertainment. The lineup includes local performers like Michael Gallagher and Marina Josephina, along with iconic acts such as the Kaiser Chiefs and Feeder. This event also supports Teesside Mind, providing a space for mental health resources and support​ (Teesside Mind)​.

Cedarwood Festival (July 12-14)

Held at Thorp Perrow, the Cedarwood Festival is a northern Christian gathering featuring 24/7 worship, community activities, and spiritual encounters. It’s an inclusive event welcoming all ages and denominations, offering a unique spiritual experience in the heart of nature​ (What’s On In Teesside)​.

Hilarity Bites Comedy Club (July 6)

Enjoy a night of laughter at The Forum in Darlington with performances by Nina Gilligan, Dave Johns, and Seeta Wrightson, hosted by Danny Deegan. This event is part of the Hilarity Bites series, known for bringing top-notch comedy acts to Teesside​ (Where Can We Go)​.

Drift League GB (July 13-14)

For motorsport enthusiasts, the Drift League GB at Teesside Autodrome offers thrilling car drifting action. This event features competitive drift racing and showcases some of the best drivers in the sport, making it a must-attend for adrenaline junkies​ (What’s On In Teesside)​.

Tees Valley Business Summit (July 4)

Held at Teesside University, this summit is the largest business conference and expo in the region. It provides an excellent opportunity for networking, collaboration, and learning from industry leaders, making it a key event for local businesses and entrepreneurs​ (What’s On In Teesside)​.

Teesside Princess Summer Special (July 27)

Enjoy a unique evening aboard the Teesside Princess with a three-hour sailing experience. The event includes a welcome drink, finger buffet, and a disco playing hits from the 70s, 80s, 90s, and 2000s, providing a delightful mix of relaxation and entertainment on the water​ (What’s On In Teesside)​.

Hilarity Bites presents Lauren Pattison & Tarot (July 3)

Another comedy event at The Forum in Darlington, featuring Lauren Pattison and Tarot, promises a night of humor and fun. These preview shows are part of the build-up to the Edinburgh Festival, offering a sneak peek at some of the acts before they hit the big stage​ (Where Can We Go)​.

Teesside’s event calendar for July 2024 is packed with activities and entertainment for all tastes. Whether you’re into music festivals, comedy, motorsports, or business networking, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. For more detailed information on these events and others, visit local event guides like What’s On In Teesside and Where Can We Go.