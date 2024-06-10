Exciting Festivals to Experience in North East England This June

June is a vibrant month in the North East of England, with a variety of festivals that cater to different tastes and interests. From music to family fun, the region offers a plethora of events that promise to make the summer memorable. Here are some of the key festivals to look forward to in June 2024.

Mighty Dub Fest (14th-16th June)

Held at the iconic Alnwick Castle in Northumberland, Mighty Dub Fest is a must-visit for fans of the van life culture. This award-winning family festival features live music, workshops, and plenty of activities for all ages. The picturesque setting of Alnwick Castle adds a magical touch to the festivities, making it a perfect weekend getaway​ (Home)​.

Coastfest (21st-23rd June)

Taking place in Newcastle upon Tyne, Coastfest is set against the beautiful North East coastline. This festival combines a diverse lineup of musical acts with beachside activities and relaxation zones. It’s an ideal event for those who enjoy a mix of great music and coastal vibes​ (Claire Mac Blog)​.

Tynemouth Fake Festival (29th June)

Hosted at Percy Park RFC in North Shields, Tynemouth Fake Festival is a celebration of tribute bands. This one-day event offers performances from top tribute acts, providing festival-goers with a chance to enjoy the music of their favorite bands in a lively and friendly atmosphere​ (Festival Flyer)​.

Let’s Rock The North East (June, exact dates TBC)

Let’s Rock The North East is a retro-themed festival celebrating the best of the 80s. Set in Sunderland, this family-friendly event features a fantastic lineup of 80s artists, alongside a host of retro-themed activities. It’s a perfect event for those looking to relive the golden era of pop music​ (Skiddle)​.

Additional Events and Attractions

In addition to these main festivals, the North East hosts numerous other events in June that are worth exploring:

Durham’s Summer in the City Festival offers a blend of cultural events, including theater, music, and art installations​ ( This is Durham )

offers a blend of cultural events, including theater, music, and art installations​ Kynren – An Epic Tale of England in Bishop Auckland, a spectacular live-action show that brings 2,000 years of history to life​ ( This is Durham )

Conclusion

June in the North East of England is brimming with exciting festivals and events. Whether you’re a music lover, a history buff, or simply looking for a fun family outing, there’s something for everyone. So, mark your calendars and get ready to experience the vibrant festival scene of this beautiful region.

For more information and to plan your visit, check the respective festival websites and local event listings. Enjoy the festivities!