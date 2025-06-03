Exciting future for Daimler Truck UK as Euro Commercials extends its business across the border

Euro Commercials has officially completed the acquisition of City West Commercials, strengthening its position across the Welsh border into the South West of England

Acquisition includes City West Commercials’ facilities in Avonmouth, Exeter and Highbridge

Daimler Truck UK to introduce additional customer support for the South West region after its facility in Roche, Cornwall, closes following the City West Commercials acquisition

Daimler Truck UK promises ‘uninterrupted service’ and additional workshop capacity for customers in the South West thanks to additional support measures

Access to technical support, warranty services and Mercedes-Benz Genuine Parts and oils, plus 24/7 breakdown coverage will be maintained throughout Devon and Cornwall

Daimler Truck UK is excited to announce the acquisition of City West Commercials by Euro Commercials as it looks to strengthen its Dealer network in the South West of the UK.

With more than 40 years of experience, and state-of-the-art facilities in Cardiff, Newport, and Swansea, the new Euro Commercials locations acquired from City West Commercials at Avonmouth, Exeter and Highbridge will be rebranded and continue with the same commitment to excellence that customers expect from Daimler Truck UK.

This strategic expansion represents Euro Commercials’ commitment to Daimler Truck in the UK. The passion, values and commitment to customer excellence of Euro Commercials will now extend further afield as it builds on its historical success and drives forward into a new exciting era.

Operations within this new-look Euro Commercials will remain mostly unchanged, ensuring continuity for customers. However, the former City West Commercials site at Roche in Cornwall closed on 30th May. To ensure this region continues to be represented and covered in regard to customer service and aftersales support, Daimler Truck has entrusted ETS Truck & Van to provide additional workshop support for the Cornwall area.

Access to technical support, warranty services and Mercedes-Benz Genuine Parts and oils, plus 24/7 breakdown coverage will continue in Devon and Cornwall thanks to this extra workshop capacity offered by network partner, ETS Truck & Van in Redruth, Cornwall, plus the introduction of Daimler Truck UK’s Mobile Technician Concept from existing Dealers in both counties.

In addition, the existing Service24h breakdown support covering all of Devon and Cornwall will be provided by the Mercedes-Benz Trucks facility in Exeter.

Heiko Selzam, Managing Director of Daimler Truck UK Limited said: “The outstanding efforts of the Euro Commercials team in transforming its business into a high-performing operation, along with their strong organic growth in Wales, align seamlessly with our vision to evolve the Dealer network into a model that is both sustainable and future-ready.

“This marks a significant milestone in strengthening our presence in the South West of England and reinforces our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers, while consistently upholding the highest standards of quality and customer satisfaction across our operations.”

Leonhard Niemann, Head of Network Development and Training at Daimler Truck UK Limited added: “Euro Commercials’ dedication to truck excellence perfectly complements Daimler Truck’s vision for the future. Together, this partnership enhances our capacity to deliver industry-leading products, services, and innovations to support our customers across the UK.

“We are focused on delivering a higher standard of support for our customers in the South West. The Roche closure will be seamlessly covered by our trusted partner ETS Truck & Van which will continue to provide workshop and mobile technician support for our customers.”

Jeff Carne, Managing Director of Euro Commercials, commented: “We are extremely proud to have acquired our neighbouring Dealer, City West Commercials (CWC), marking an exciting new chapter for our business and the community we will now serve in the South West. We see this strategic acquisition as being a fantastic opportunity for growth of our business, to expand our presence in the market and to strengthen our customer relationships.

“We believe that by combining the strengths of both dealerships we will be better positioned to offer the exceptional service levels that our customers have come to expect, across a wider geographic territory. We look forward to welcoming the team from CWC into the Euro Commercials family, to aligning our values and creating positive experiences. We are genuinely excited to see what we can achieve together over the coming months and years.”