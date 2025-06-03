New Automotive Club launches at London Concours

Newly established, exclusive automobile community – Club 612 has chosen the prestigious London Concours event to announce its official launch and present their membership offering.

Over the next 3 days in the heart of the capital, surrounded by some of the most desirable classic and collector cars in the world – Club 612 has sponsored the ‘Young Timers’ class in this year’s Concours.

Club 612 is presenting a stunning Jaguar XK120 SE Competition, raced by Dennis Sullivan to a podium finish on the opening day of Laguna Seca racetrack on 9 November 1957, courtesy of Middleton Private Capital.

Club 612, London’s new classic and passion car community, was founded by Richard Harrison, insurance barrister and long-time classic car collector, and Ashley Chalak, founder one of London’s finest Ferrari and Maserati specialists.

Richard and Ash have assembled a highly experienced team to support the project.

Club 612 will offer a unique haven for those who appreciate the art and emotion of driving.

Club 612 sets out to be more than just a car club; it’s a lifestyle. Members will gain access to a private clubhouse that serves as a social hub, surrounded by exquisite automobiles and automobilia.

The club provides full concierge support for effortless ownership of cars from yesterday, today, and tomorrow, ensuring that members can fully enjoy their vehicles without the usual hassles.

Club 612 Membership benefits will include (but are not limited to):

Premium Storage: Secure, luxury storage solutions for members’ cars, ensuring they are always road-ready.

Concierge Services: Management of restoration and repair relationships, ensuring top-quality work by the finest craftsmen.

Rally Support: Preparation and support for major events like Goodwood, Mille Miglia, and many more.

In a statement Richard Harrison said;

“I am delighted to be at the 2025 London Concours to formally launch the Club612. I have been a regular visitor to this magnificent event over the years, hence it was the obvious choice to share the new club’s offering with the discerning audience that the concours attracts. We are excited to be sponsoring the Young Timers class as it reflects the diversity of cars and owners within our club. Andrew (Evans) and his team at Thorough Events always put on a fantastic show and we have been made to feel very welcome with plenty of media support to help encourage new members to join us”.

The Club 612 is taking the Jaguar XK120 SE on display with Middleton Capital back to the track for Monterey Car Week in 2027, for its 70th anniversary.

Club 612 will be at London Concours June 3 – 5, 2025. As a Partner and Sponsor, the club is offering 10 complimentary tickets per day for early application guests.

Additional tickets are available at a 20% discount through the club’s allocation. The event, set amidst the immaculate lawns of the Honourable Artillery Company, promises a unique experience with 130 exquisite cars on display.

More information and to request an application for membership can be found at: www.club612.co.uk

Instagram: follow at club 612London to keep up to date with the latest news.