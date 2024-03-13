Expert reveals red flags for AI in dating profiles

As if dating in the digital world wasn’t hard enough, new research suggests that the prince charming you matched with could actually be AI.

But how can you tell the difference between AI-generated love notes and genuine human connection?

The experts at AIPRM surveyed over 6,000 respondents on the use of AI in their dating profiles, and have offered some key tips to help you distinguish the subtle nuances between AI and human interactions.

Key Findings from the survey:

A total of more than six million US adults (1.9%) admitted to using AI in their dating profiles in 2023.

Surprisingly, AI use in dating is most prevalent amongst the 61+ age group , or ‘boomer’ generation with more than 140,000 (2.2%) of the US population over 61 reporting that they have used AI to boost their dating profiles.

Men are slightly more likely than women to enlist the help of AI for dating , with 3,300,000 (2%) of men reporting that they have done so, compared to 3,211,000 ( 1.9%) of women.

Those employed in transportation and warehousing are the most likely to use AI in their dating profiles, with 4% of respondents from this industry admitting to using it.

Spotting AI use in dating profiles can be a bit like detective work, but there are some telltale signs that might just give the game away.

Christoph C. Cemper, founder of AIPRM, provides a few pointers to help you discern between a genuine connection and an AI generated profile:

Overly polished or generic language

AI-generated profiles often rely on generic and polished language. If the profile reads like it’s been crafted by a marketing team rather than a person, and lacks humour, personal quirks or genuine conversational elements, it might be a red flag.

AI may struggle to provide natural responses to specific questions. If you notice consistently generic answers, it could be a sign that you’re interacting with a program rather than a person.

Christoph C. Cemper, founder of AIPRM commented on the findings: “Try asking a complex or abstract question that requires genuine thought. If the response seems too perfect or avoids the question entirely, it might be a sign of AI struggling with nuanced human interaction.”

Inconsistent information

If there are inconsistencies in the information provided, such as contradictory details about hobbies, interests, or personal stories, it could indicate that the profile has been generated by an algorithm.

It’s worth noting that humans are naturally prone to inconsistencies, but certain patterns of contradiction may be a cause for concern. Check for conflicting details about their personal history, interests, or even basic information like age and location. A lack of coherence in the narrative could suggest automated content creation.

Perfectly edited pics

In today’s world of Facetune apps and perfectly edited selfies, it is getting increasingly difficult to spot when a photo has been altered, but if a photo looks too good to be true, there may be a chance it’s been AI generated.

AI-generated profiles may use stock photos or images that look ‘off’ in some way. For example, if the photos seem too perfect or lack the candid imperfections of everyday life, it could be a sign of AI involvement. It’s always a good idea to run a reverse image search on profile pictures to see if they appear on stock photo websites.

Consistent online activity or rapid responses

AI doesn’t need to rest, so an unusually consistent online presence, especially at odd hours, might be a sign of automated activity. Humans, on the other hand, have natural patterns of rest and activity.

While speedy response times from a prospective match could indicate genuine interest, AI-generated profiles may reply with unusual speed and consistency. If responses come instantly, especially to complex questions, without any indication of consideration or thought, it could suggest automation.

Strange conversational shifts

Observe if the conversation takes unexpected shifts or if the profile doesn’t respond appropriately to changes in topic or tone. AI might struggle with context and may respond in ways that seem out of place in a human conversation.

Christoph C Kemper commented: “It’s important to remember that, while these indicators may raise suspicions, they are not foolproof. Real people can also exhibit some of these traits, and with AI becoming increasingly sophisticated, it is getting harder and harder to distinguish. Always approach online interactions with a balance of curiosity and caution.”

