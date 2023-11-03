FIRST HEADLINERS UNVEILED FOR LIVE AT THE PIECE HALL 2024

Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Richard Ashcroft, Jess Glynne and rock legends Status Quo are the first headliners announced for Live at The Piece Hall 2024.

The chart-topping artists will take to the stage at The Piece Hall, Halifax, for what promises to be another sensational summer of live music at the historic Yorkshire venue.

The dates are:

NILE RODGERS & CHIC + SOPHIE ELLIS-BEXTOR + DECO – SUNDAY JUNE 16

RICHARD ASHCROFT – FRIDAY AUGUST 2

JESS GLYNNE – THURSDAY AUGUST 8

STATUS QUO + THE ALARM – TUESDAY AUGUST 13

Tickets for all four shows go on general sale at 9am this Friday (October 27) via ticketmaster.co.uk

The Piece Hall has just enjoyed a record-breaking year with more than 125,000 tickets sold across 22 headline shows by the likes of Sting, Queens of The Stone Age, George Ezra and boygenius.

And excitement is already building ahead of what is set to be another record-breaking summer at the stunning and unique venue – with many more headline artists to be revealed very soon.

Nicky Chance Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “I know that fans of our Live at The Piece Hall series look forward to the announcements of artists almost as much as the gigs themselves, so I’m proud to reveal the first four stars of our 2024 line up.

“We welcome back one of my personal favourites, and the king of disco, Nile Rodgers and CHIC alongside some amazing artists including queen of soulful pop Jess Glynne, the much-requested indie god Richard Ashcroft and iconic rockers Status Quo.



“Word is spreading fast about just how special the experience is for both the artists and the audience in our iconic courtyard, and I can’t wait to share more news with you soon.”

Nile Rodgers & CHIC are no strangers to The Piece Hall having played two sell-out shows at the historic venue in 2022. They return next summer with very special guest disco queen Sophie Ellis-Bextor and 80s-inspired pop stars Deco opening what will be another unmissable night.

Nile, a multiple GRAMMY Award-winning composer, producer, arranger and guitarist, transcends all styles of music across every generation with a body of work that’s gained him inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

As the co-founder of CHIC, he pioneered a musical language that generated chart-topping hits such as Le Freak, Good Times and Everybody Dance that sparked the advent of hip-hop. His work with CHIC and his productions for artists such as David Bowie, Diana Ross and Madonna have sold more than 500 million albums and 75 million singles worldwide.

Richard Ashcroft is a two-time Ivor Novello winner (Songwriter of the Year in 1998 and Outstanding Contribution to British Music in 2019) who has released five Top Five solo albums, including his chart-topping debut Alone With Everybody.

He first came to attention with The Verve, releasing one of the biggest albums of the era in the shape of Urban Hymns, which sold more than 10 million copies worldwide, as well as a succession of anthems which remain staples of his live set today – including The Drugs Don’t Work, Bittersweet Symphony, Lucky Man and Sonnet.

His most recent album, Acoustic Hymns, was released in 2022 and reached Number Two in the UK Album Chart.

Chart record holder Jess Glynne is the only ever British female solo artist to score seven UK Number One singles.

New single Friend of Mine follows her summer banger What Do You Do? Both singles mark a new and more personal chapter for the GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter, who has delivered some of the most memorable dance-pop hits of the past decade.

Smashing her way into the nation’s consciousness as the vocalist on Clean Bandit’s 2014 smash Rather Be, and Route 94’s My Love, Jess has since become one of the UK’s biggest acts with hits including I’ll Be There, Hold My Hand and Don’t Be So Hard on Yourself.



Her two previous Platinum-selling albums have both become Number One records and she collected three Ivor Novello nominations, won a GRAMMY, racked up nine BRIT Award nominations and more than 1.2 billion streams.



Status Quo have sold more than 118 million records and spent more than 500 weeks on the UK Album Chart since forming in the 1960s.

Led by founder Francis Rossi, Quo have recorded 64 British hit singles – more than any other band – including such classics as Caroline, Pictures of Matchstick Men, Down, The Wanderer and Rockin’ All Over the World.

The Piece Hall show is among Quo’s first dates in the UK since their widely acclaimed Out Out Quoing European Arena Tour in December 2022 which included a huge Wembley show.

They will be joined at The Piece Hall by Welsh rock greats The Alarm who will open the show.

The Piece Hall is a unique architectural and cultural wonder. Grade I listed, it originally opened in 1779 for the trading of ‘pieces’ of cloth produced by Yorkshire’s famous woollen mills and is the only remaining Georgian cloth hall in the world.

Now an award-winning contemporary cultural, heritage and live entertainment destination, The Piece Hall has welcomed more than 13.5 million visitors through its historic gates since it re-opened in 2017 and its iconic courtyard makes for a truly unique concert experience.

Cuffe and Taylor, which entered into a co-promoter partnership with The Piece Hall Trust in 2022, has extensive experience in staging major concerts.

This summer they staged more than 60 outdoor shows across The Piece Hall, Lytham Festival, Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Chepstow Racecourse, Bedford Concerts and Cardiff Castle, in addition to around 1,000 nights of live theatre.