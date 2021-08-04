The first homes at Bellway’s latest development in Lower Callerton will go on sale this month (August).

The Newcastle-based housebuilder has begun construction work on The View at Abbey Heights, a collection of 74 houses off North Walbottle Road.

The homes are being built next door to Bellway’s existing Abbey Heights development, which will feature 124 properties when completed.

A sales office at The View at Abbey Heights will open its doors to the public in August, and the first properties are due to be finished and ready for occupation next spring.

Emma Chesterton, Head of Sales for Bellway North East, said: “The View at Abbey Heights marks the next phase of our commitment to delivering much-needed homes at Lower Callerton. Our two developments will provide a total of 198 homes, representing a significant contribution towards the 900-home neighbourhood which is being created at the western edge of Newcastle.

“A total of 110 full-time jobs have been created by the wider scheme, and as a local housebuilder we are proud to be providing employment opportunities for construction workers in the North East of England.

“The View at Abbey Heights will include a wide range of two, three and four-bedroom houses to meet the varying demands of local buyers. The development is in an attractive and convenient location just six miles from Newcastle city centre, making it a particular draw for commuters.

“We are looking forward to welcoming visitors to The View at Abbey Heights next month. In the meantime, prospective buyers can visit the sales office and two showhomes at Abbey Heights to get an insight into the thoughtful layout and design of the homes available at the developments.”

Visits to Abbey Heights are by prior appointment only, in line with current coronavirus guidelines.

There is currently a choice of three and four-bedroom houses available to reserve at Abbey Heights, with prices starting from £229,995.

Prices of the homes at The View at Abbey Heights will be announced soon.

For more information, visit bellway.co.uk or call the sales team at Abbey Heights on 0191 448 7145.