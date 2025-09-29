FOI Reveals Nearly 6-Year Wait for Planning Permission in Durham

Blueprint

New data has revealed that some developers in Durham were left waiting nearly six years for planning permission, with one application taking 2,176 days to be decided.

The figures, obtained through a Freedom of Information request by Travis Perkins, the UK’s largest supplier of building materials to the building and construction industry, show that Durham County Council received 6,411 planning applications between 2022 and 2024.

These included a mix of major, minor, and other development types.

Application breakdown (2022–2024 combined)

Major developments: 331 applications

Minor developments: 1,810 applications

Other developments: 4,270 applications

Decisions and processing times

Most applications were approved subject to conditions, though some were refused.

Between 2022 and 2024, over 5,500 applications were approved, with the following combined application outcomes:

2022: 2068 approved, 101 refused

2023: 1837 approved, 102 refused

2024: 1625 approved, 116 refused

Average decision times by year:

Major applications: up to 51 weeks (2023)

Minor applications: 16–22 weeks

Other applications: 11–15 weeks

Longest delay: One application took 2,176 days (nearly 6 years) before a final decision

Most active area for development:

Elvet and Gilesgate Ward received the highest volume of applications over the three-year period, with a total of 407 submissions.

Lee Jackson, Technical Director at Travis Perkins, commented:

“Timely planning decisions play an important role in enabling the delivery of developments that support housing, infrastructure, and community needs.

“With demand continuing across many areas, it’s important that councils are supported to process applications efficiently and keep pace with local requirements.”

This follows findings from the HBF’s State of Play report, supported by Travis Perkins, which highlights how delays in the planning system are significantly impacting SME home builders across the UK.