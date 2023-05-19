Ford ramps up EV transformation with introduction of new, all-electric Explorer engineered and built in Europe

New Explorer crossover leads the way for a new wave of bold, iconic electric vehicles that are steeped in Ford’s American roots and designed for Europe

The electric Explorer offers an outstanding digital experience with a fully loaded infotainment system, 14.6-inch movable screen, wireless app integration and advanced driver assistance

Primed for adventure, Explorer’s clever cabin storage is roomy, features a private locker and 17-litre central console provides stowage for large items, like a laptop

Explorer will take road trips in its stride, charging from 10-80 per cent in 25 minutes.1 Features for extra comfort range from assisted lane changes to massage driver’s seat

COLOGNE, Germany, March 21, 2023 – Ford today revealed the new electric Explorer – a bold new all-electric vehicle that combines German engineering with striking American style.

Explorer is the first in a wave of innovative new electric vehicles from Ford and forges the way for a complete reinvention of the Ford brand in Europe. The mid-size crossover has seats for five across two rows and is fully equipped to set families on the road to adventure.

Engineered and built in Germany, the electric Explorer offers an outstanding digital experience, helping drivers and passengers stay connected and comfortable on the move. Features include a SYNC Move2 supersized movable touchscreen and connected infotainment system with audio tailored to the interior, wireless app integration and advanced driver assistance technology.3

Adventure-ready design and combined storage of 450 litres in five-seat mode help Ford’s newest electric vehicle support exploring the city and beyond. The 17-litre console between driver and front-seat passenger can hold a 15-inch laptop, combining with a private locker behind the touchscreen and hands-free accessible bootspace to redefine adventure.

Futuristic exterior styling is matched by an ultra-modern interior with premium materials and features such as sculpted sporty seats and a sophisticated soundbar more typical of revolutionary concept cars than family vehicles. All this comes together with the ability to fast charge from 10 to 80 per cent in just 25 minutes1 and access to 21k charge points in the UK on Ford’s Blue Oval Charging Network. By 2024, Explorer customers will have access to more than 500,000 charging points in 25 countries across Europe.

“Explorer is a trailblazer for a new breed of exciting Ford electric vehicles. Steeped in our American roots but built in Cologne for our customers in Europe, it is road trip-ready for the big adventures and fully loaded with everything our customers will need for their daily drives,” said Martin Sander, general manager, Ford Model e, Europe.

Stylish, smart and road-trip ready

At the forefront of Ford’s electric vehicle charge, the new electric Explorer is the company’s first electric vehicle to be built at scale in the new Ford Cologne EV Campus in Germany. Ford in Europe is committed to offering an all-electric portfolio of passenger vehicles by 2030.

An aerodynamic exterior captures the spirit and assertive style of Ford’s iconic American SUV for a new electric era, also defined by a bold “shield” design in lieu of a traditional grille.

Explorer’s SYNC Move infotainment system2 not only keeps occupants connected but also features a movable 14.6‑inch touchscreen that can smoothly slide up and down to suit the driver and conceals a private locker storage space for valuables. A compartment for two large smartphones comes with wireless device charger4 as standard, and SYNC Move provides wireless compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.5

Charging can be quick and easy, whether en route or at home. Explorer can help find the most convenient pit stops on the road. Charging at home can be scheduled to use cheaper electricity and energy tariffs, where available, and to deliver a full battery and pre-warmed cabin for early starts.

Explorer also offers a raft of features to ensure drivers and passengers are as refreshed and ready to go when they have reached their destination as when they set out. Comfort-boosting standard specification includes heated front seats and steering wheel, a massaging driver’s seat and climate control that allows driver and front passenger to choose their own temperature. Even returning to the crossover is made simple with standard keyless entry and hands-free power tailgate that means owners can access the boot when their arms are filled with sports kit using a simple kicking motion beneath the rear bumper.

Advanced driver assistance systems include, for the first time on a Ford in Europe, Assisted Lane Change3 for smoothly and safely changing lanes at the push of an indicator stalk, and Clear Exit Assist3 that provides warnings of approaching cyclists before opening doors in busy city centres.

Real-life adventure

To help demonstrate the Explorer’s capabilities, Ford has teamed up with adventure influencer Lexie Alford – also known as Lexie Limitless and the youngest woman in history to visit every country in the world – for a global expedition in Explorer. Inspired by the Ford-sponsored exploits of record-setting explorer Aloha Wanderwell 100 years ago, the round-the-world trip begins later this year.

Available in two highly specified versions – Select and Premium – the new all-electric Explorer can be ordered from later this year.

