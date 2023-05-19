The new MINI Clubman Final Edition

New MINI Clubman Final Edition celebrates iconic model

Fixed specification offering Cooper S engine, ‘Exclusive’ trim, and choice of Enigmatic Black, Nanuq White or Melting Silver exterior paint colours

Limited to 1,969 units globally, with 100 destined for the UK market

Available to order from retailers now, priced at £37,000 OTR

In 1969, the first Mini Clubman rewrote the rule book. It was an instant hit, dominating the 1970’s automotive market as a station wagon with its long wheelbase, extended shooting-brake body, and characteristic split doors at the rear.

Reimagined in 2007, the first modern MINI Clubman delivered a contemporary interpretation; rear passenger seats were accessed through the Clubdoor, hinged at the rear, and asymmetrically positioned on the right side of the car. With the third generation in 2015, the MINI Clubman increased in length to 4.25 meters, offering more space, comfort, and two full-sized rear side doors thanks to a longer wheelbase.

Today, the MINI Clubman remains one of the most versatile MINI models in the range, and is forever synonymous with its signature rear split doors. The MINI Clubman Final Edition is a limited run of 1,969 units – paying homage to the launch year of the original vehicle – with just 100 models for the UK.

Powered by a 4-cylinder petrol engine with MINI TwinPower Turbo Technology, the MINI Clubman Final Edition (fuel consumption combined: 6.5 l/62 miles; CO 2 emissions combined: 147 g/km according to WLTP) is offered with a Cooper S engine that delivers 178 hp.

The edition is offered in a fixed specification and with a choice of three exterior paint colours – Nanuq White, Enigmatic Black and Melting Silver. Edition specific Shimmer Copper details can be found on the surrounds and upper third of the radiator grille crossbar, side scuttles and Cooper ‘S’ blade on the rear, as well as MINI typical narrow lines on the body, passenger side of the bonnet and right side of the split doors.

The 18” Final Edition Spoke 2-tone alloy wheels have been finished in a tinted clear lacquer to give an elegant copper hue, while exclusive ‘Final Edition’ lettering on the rear and “1 of 1969” badge on the C-pillar side complete the exterior.

The interior of the MINI Clubman Final Edition features door sill trims embellished with “Final Edition” lettering which are also found on the lower spoke of the Nappa leather steering wheel. MINI Yours leather sports seats – finished exclusively in Dark Maroon Leather – offer sewn-in edition-specific badging, seat heating and adjustable thigh support. Anthracite-coloured Piquet fabric inserts, and blue contrast stitching further complement the seat design.

Also offered is a Panoramic Glass Sunroof which floods the cabin with natural light, whilst darkened rear glass ensures privacy for passengers. A dark dashboard trim is accentuated by trim strips finished in Sage Green and Shimmer Copper. On the passenger side, the trim is decorated with a “1 of 1969” badge which is also found on the floor mats. Graphic lettering on the model’s key cap completes the design.

Based on the Exclusive trim, the MINI Clubman Final Edition offers a high level of specification, including an 8.8” touch display with MINI Navigation System, Apple CarPlay and a Digital Dashboard. Also offered is Comfort Access, Reversing Camera, Parking Assistant including Front Park Distance Control and Harmon Kardon Surround Sound.

The MINI Clubman Final Edition will be produced in a limited run of just 1,969 units globally, with 100 destined for the UK. Available to order from retailers now, the MINI Clubman Final Edition is priced at £37,000 OTR.

