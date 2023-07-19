  • Wed. Jul 19th, 2023

Formidable Formentor: new CUPRA Formentor VZN now available to order in the UK

Jul 19, 2023 #Cupra
  • Limited edition CUPRA Formentor VZN trim available to order in the UK priced from £48,270 OTR
  • Featuring enhanced styling and racing look with 19-inch matte black alloys and detailing, black Dinamica bucket seats and a panoramic sunroof
  • Available in two paint colours: Midnight Black and Mountain Green
  • For more information on the CUPRA Formentor VZN and the rest of the CUPRA line-up, visit: https://www.cupraofficial.co.uk/

Milton Keynes , 07/06/2023 – CUPRA UK has introduced the limited edition CUPRA Formentor VZN, offering bespoke styling options over the VZ3 trim.

The CUPRA Formentor VZN is available to order now, priced from £48,270 OTR. It is available exclusively with the 2.0 TSI 310PS DSG-auto 4Drive powertrain.

The Formentor VZN trim features 19-inch sport black alloys in a matte finish, matte black grille, cladding, and mirror covers, Dinamica bucket seats and black chrome CUPRA lettering, visually making it the sportiest and most dynamic Formentor in the range.

In addition, the Formentor VZN comes equipped with the premium Beats Audio sound system, a top view camera and a panoramic sunroof, offering a richer driver and passenger experience with superior comfort.

These additions complement the standard Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC), park assist and speed sensitive power steering on the VZ3 trim level. The sophisticated interior is completed by a leather dashboard with copper stitching, heated super sports steering wheel and heated front seats.

The Formentor VZN is available with a choice of two different paint colours: Midnight Black and Mountain Green (exclusive to VZN). 

For more information on the CUPRA range, visit https://www.cupraofficial.co.uk/.

