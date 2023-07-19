The MINI John Cooper Works 3-door 1to6 Edition

New MINI John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition offered exclusively with six-speed manual transmission

Fixed specification, with an all-black exterior design and edition-specific motifs

World premiere at the Nürburgring 24-hour race on May 20, 2023

Limited to 999 units globally, with 150 destined for the UK

Available to order from retailers now, priced at £39,600 OTR

What began as an alliance to turn the humble Mini into a racing champion, MINI John Cooper Works is built for drivers who demand the ultimate in performance engineering and styling. Today, MINI celebrates the heart of driving excitement – the manual transmission – with the launch of the new MINI John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition (combined fuel consumption: 6.9 — 6.6 l/62 miles; combined CO 2 emissions: 157 — 151 g/km in accordance with WLTP).

“The MINI John Cooper Works models have their roots in motorsport. With the MINI John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition, we are celebrating MINI’s legendary motorsport history and maximizing the brand-typical driving experience,” says Stefanie Wurst, Head of MINI.

Available with six-speed manual transmission and stainless-steel pedals as standard – together deriving the model’s name – the 1to6 Edition offers motorists an authentic, unfiltered driving experience. Powered by a John Cooper Works 4-cylinder petrol engine with MINI TwinPower Turbo Technology, delivering 231 hp, the limited run model accelerates from 0-62 mph in just 6.3 seconds.

Offered as a fixed specification, the 1to6 Edition is finished in Midnight Black Metallic paint, further complimented by a Piano Black exterior trim, Jet Black 18” Circuit Spoke alloy wheels and Darkened Rear Glass. An edition-specific centre-running Bonnet Stripe – featuring a repeated manual transmission graphic – spans the length of the vehicle. Bespoke 1to6 Edition badging found on the C-pillar, side scuttles and at the rear of the vehicle completes the exterior design.

Moving inside, the same emblem decorates the door sills, floor mats and features on the lower spoke of the Nappa leather sports steering wheel, whilst a 3D embossed variant is etched into passenger side trim using a subtle tone-on-tone design. “One of 999” lettering – also embossed – to the left of the steering wheel and printed on Panoramic Sunroof highlight the exclusivity of the model.

Red accents are found throughout the cockpit, including the leather stitching on the gear shift, ambient lighting and the glowing bezel surrounding the central instrument. The edition is rounded off by a special key cap embellished with the 1to6 logo-design.

The 1to6 Edition boasts a high level of specification including, Heated Front Seats, Electric Folding Door Mirrors, Comfort Access, Driving Assistance, Ambient Lighting, Reversing Camera and Parking Assistant including Front and Rear Park Distance Control.

Standard technology comprises an 8.8” touch display with MINI Navigation System, Apple Carplay, Wireless Charging, Head-up Display, Harman Kardon Surround Sound, and a Digital Dashboard.

Priced at £39,600 OTR with 999 units available globally but limited to just 150 in the UK, the MINI John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition is available to order from retailers now and will world premiere at the Nürburgring 24-hour race on May 20, 2023.

