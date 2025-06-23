Four of the rarest Aston Martins go live on Collecting Cars in ‘Silver Bullets: Part II’

Collecting Cars launches ‘Silver Bullets: Part II’ – a curated quartet of rare and desirable Aston Martins

Headlined by ex-Works 1985 Aston Martin V8 Vantage ‘DP 2035’, a factory development prototype rebuilt to ‘X-Pack’ specification

Bespoke auction line-up also includes a 2012 Vanquish Centenary Edition, a rare Zagato-bodied DB AR1 roadster, and a manual Works-converted Vanquish S

A showcase of British engineering and design excellence, spanning over 40 years of Aston Martin history, bidding opens globally on 22 June via the Collecting Cars platform

Live until 29 June, view the full line-up: collectingcars.com/collection/silver-bullets-part-ii

Following the success of its first Silver Bullets offering, Collecting Cars returns with Part II – a curated collection of four of the world’s rarest Aston Martins, open for bidding from Sunday 22 June for a seven-day auction. From a factory prototype with motorsport roots to a manual-converted Vanquish S, four exceptional models spanning multiple decades of Aston Martin heritage go live in the latest single-marque showcase from the leading online auction platform for rare, classic, and high-performance vehicles. Bringing together these icons of British motoring, each with distinctive provenance and collector appeal, each car is UK-registered and will be available for bidding until Sunday 29 June on Collecting Cars.

Leading the collection is the 1985 Aston Martin V8 Vantage V580 / V580X – one of just two Vantage models later used by the factory to develop the modifications destined for the final production series of the V8 Vantage ‘X-Pack’. Originally delivered in 1985 as a demonstrator to Aston Martin main agents Stratton, the car was soon borrowed by the factory for its own demonstration purposes. Aston Martin then went on to purchase it from Stratton and assign it as one of two developmental cars for the ‘V580X’ or ‘X-Pack’ programme, individually designated ‘DP 2035’. Now presented in excellent condition, it has been recently maintained by the Light Car Company and has benefited from more than £25,000 of work by renowned Aston Martin specialist RS Williams. Offered with its original wheels and bespoke luggage, this is a rare opportunity to acquire a Works prototype that is both road-ready and historically significant.

Also joining the line-up is a 2012 Vanquish Centenary Edition, number 82 of just 100 planned to celebrate Aston Martin’s 100th anniversary – though it is believed that just 85 cars were ultimately delivered worldwide. This example showcases the model’s signature ‘graduated’ two-tone paint finish across the bodywork – a painstaking finish requiring an additional 18 hours of craftsmanship using a specialised mini-jet spray technique, lacquer layering, and hand polishing. The interior is trimmed in deep-soft Obsidian Black leather, a black One-77 steering wheel with silver stitch, and carbon fibre accents throughout.

The 2004 DB AR1 – again, number 82 of the limited production run – is perhaps the most characterful of the group. Created in partnership with Zagato and built for the American market, the AR1 (short for American Roadster 1) was never fitted with a roof of any kind – making it the most unapologetically sunshine-focused car Aston Martin has ever built. Based on the DB7 Vantage Volante but fitted with a GT-spec V12 and rare six-speed manual gearbox, it’s fast, theatrical, and utterly unfiltered. This example is finished in Silver Birch over charcoal hide and comes complete with many of its original accessories – including the numbered car cover and two umbrellas. It’s one of just 99 built and remains one of Aston Martin’s boldest design statements.

Completing the quartet is a 2006 Aston Martin Vanquish S that has undergone the most sought-after upgrade for this model – a full manual gearbox conversion carried out by Aston Martin Works. Originally specified in black and now refinished in Skyfall Silver, the conversion transforms the Vanquish from a luxurious GT into a more involving and analogue driver’s car. Widely regarded as the last of the truly hand-built Aston Martins, the Vanquish S remains a modern classic, bridging the gap between classic craftsmanship and modern performance.

Edward Lovett, Founder of Collecting Cars, said: “Every one of these cars has a story – they’re four very different machines with four very different pasts. Whether it’s a development prototype, a centenary special, or a rare roadster, they all capture something essential about Aston Martin – style, exclusivity and the thrill of driving. And of course, they all share that unmistakably iconic Aston Martin finish – because let’s be honest, nothing says ‘Aston’ quite like silver. It’s a colour with a bit of cinematic pedigree.”

Curated for the world’s most discerning collectors, all four Aston Martins are available to bid on Collecting Cars, the globally recognised auction platform. As with all listings on the platform, bidding is transparent, easy, and commission-free for buyers. The auction will start on 22 June, and conclude on 29 June. View the ‘Silver Bullets: Part II’ collection here: collectingcars.com/collection/silver-bullets-part-ii

As part of its continued growth, The Collecting Group has also introduced a unified login across its platforms, allowing enthusiasts to move seamlessly between Collecting Cars and its sister site, Watch Collecting. Whether you’re browsing air-cooled Porsches or vintage Rolex Daytonas, everything is now under one simple account.