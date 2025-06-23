Reborn in the USA: BEDEO and Monarch Defender partner to deliver luxury electric classic Defenders to a global audience

BEDEO has partnered with Monarch Defender for the Reborn Electric: Icons Defender, with a strategic focus on the USA

Farnham, 19 June 2025:

BEDEO, a leading innovator in electric vehicle technology and sustainable retrofits, has announced a strategic partnership with Monarch Defender – the internationally renowned restoration house known for redefining the Land Rover Defender through bespoke craftsmanship, bold design, and luxury execution. Monarch, powered by BEDEO, will be available to US-based clients, later in the year.

This collaboration brings together two forward-thinking brands with a shared vision: to preserve the Land Rover Defender’s legacy while preparing it for a cleaner, more conscious future. With BEDEO’s revolutionary in-wheel motor (IWM) technology and Monarch Defender’s deep expertise in luxury restoration and customer experience, the Reborn Electric: Icons Defender is now positioned to reach a new generation of drivers seeking sustainability without compromise.

Launched in 2024, BEDEO’s Reborn Electric: Icons initiative introduced the world’s first electric classic Land Rover Defender using in-wheel motor technology. Developed by BEDEO’s group company Protean Electric, this proprietary IWM system eliminates the need for bulky drivetrains, maintains the vehicle’s original kerb weight, and delivers whisper-quiet, zero-emissions driving. With a 75-kWh battery and an estimated WLTP range of 247 km (153 miles), it’s as capable as it is clean – and it’s the only conversion technology of its kind currently available for classic vehicles.

“We’ve always believed that great design should last – and with the right technology, it can have a second life that’s even more meaningful,” said Osman Boyner, Founder and CEO of BEDEO. “Partnering with Monarch Defender feels natural; we both share a deep respect for the Defender’s legacy, and a passion for pushing things forward. This partnership is about bringing our technology to the right hands. Monarch Defender understands what makes the Defender so special to people – and they know how to elevate that experience without losing its soul.

“Monarch, too, are trailblazers as they become first company to offer in-wheel motors in their builds – a world first for any classic Defender company. In-wheel motors, in this application especially, have huge weight, space and off-road capability gains vs other electrification systems on the market. Through both the in-wheel motors and our wider electrification system, we [BEDEO] have created a package that makes iconic vehicles fit for a sustainable future. Now, and with Monarch Defender, we can now offer that to a wider audience in a way that feels personal, premium, and true to the spirit of the original.”

For Monarch Defender, this partnership marks an exciting and strategic step into electrification. Known for creating Land Rover Defenders that blend raw power, modern drivetrains, and elegant interiors, Monarch Defender has long catered to a global audience of automotive connoisseurs. The collaboration with BEDEO allows the brand to future-proof its vision, giving clients the opportunity to own Land Rover Defenders that are not only beautiful and bold – but built for the world ahead.

“As a brand rooted in heritage, design, and experience, we’ve always believed the Defender deserves to evolve with purpose,” said Akif Keskinof Monarch Defender. “We’ve also always aimed to elevate the Defender, not just restore it, and so partnering with BEDEO allows us to take the first step toward electrification in a way that aligns with our values and our customers’ growing appetite for sustainability – without sacrificing what makes these vehicles so iconic. Their [BEDEO’s] in-wheel technology is truly visionary – it respects the Defender’s original character while opening the door to a cleaner, more future-ready experience. For our customers, it’s the best of both worlds – and for us, it’s a natural evolution of what we stand for.”

The first Reborn Electric: Icons Defenders available through Monarch Defender are expected to be available from next month, July 2025, with global support, full customisation, and premium customer service built into every stage of the process. To explore Monarch Defender’s bespoke restorations and global services, visit monarchdefender.com or contact info@monarchdefender.com.

For more information about BEDEO and its electric retrofit technology, visit bedeo.tech.

