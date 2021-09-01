To tie in with The Tour of Britain, Dr Bike will be at Cramlington Community Hub offering free services to bike enthusiasts on Friday, 10th September.

From 10:45 – 17:30 bring your bikes to have a check up. Dr Bike can service bikes of all shapes and sizes – helping with common issues such as punctures to make your bike safe and roadworthy.

You don’t need an appointment simply drop in with your bike or bikes and you will be seen.

For further information on the hub, visit: https://padlet.com/Northumberland/HubAtCramlington