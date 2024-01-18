Free Business Support Event for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Digital Business Pipeline, a business support programme fully funded by North of Tyne Combined Authority, is hosting a free Lunch and Learn for aspiring entrepreneurs.

‘Start up Stories’, taking place in Newcastle City Centre on the 31st of January, will connect those looking to kick-start a business with experts who successfully navigated the journey to self-employment.

Whether it’s turning your hobby into a side hustle or pursuing an amazing new idea, it’s never too late to try something new. Digital Business Pipeline is dedicated to making your business journey as smooth as possible, with their industry experts on hand to guide you every step of the way. Offering the opportunity to ask questions and seek advice, this event provides the perfect place to start.

When – Wednesday, 31 January 2024 12:00 – 13:15

Where – The Catalyst, Newcastle Helix, NE4 5TG

If you live in Newcastle, Northumberland or North Tyneside, secure your free ticket today: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/start-up-stories-in-conversation-with-founders-tickets-771432694957?aff=ebdsoporgprofile