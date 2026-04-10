From Ringside to Retail: Blaydon Wrestling Fan Turns Passion into Merch

Creative entrepreneur Wayne Denison has transformed a lifelong passion for wrestling and design into a growing international business with Unforgettable Vision, a creative graphics and merchandise brand working with talent across the UK, Europe and North America.

Unforgettable Vision provides professional graphic design services and merchandise production for entertainers, independent performers, sports teams, wrestlers, actors and podcasters. From personalised apparel and promotional artwork to full merchandise ranges, the business helps clients build their identity and connect with fans worldwide.

“I’ve always been a huge wrestling fan,” Wayne said. “But I’ve also always been creative. One day I decided to test the waters and started making designs for people for free just to see what would happen. People liked my work, and that’s when I realised, I had a real skill that I’d taught myself.”

Unlike many designers, Wayne never formally studied graphic design. Instead, he developed his craft independently through experimentation and dedication. What began as a hobby quickly grew into a professional career.

“I never went to college for it, no one taught me,” he explained. “I just learned by doing. Eventually I thought it was time to chase this properly and see where it could go.”

Breaking into the wrestling industry might seem difficult, but Wayne built his reputation organically through persistence and creativity.

“The UK wrestling scene isn’t as big as the American scene,” he said. “I started searching social media for wrestlers who were trying to break into the business. I would create designs for them and send them over. If they liked it, we’d work together. One person would introduce me to another, and the network just kept growing.”

Over time, Unforgettable Vision has collaborated with several well-known wrestling personalities. Among them is rising WWE star Solo Sikoa, son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, whom Wayne worked with earlier in his career.

Wayne has also had a design shared by global superstar John Cena, a moment he describes as a breakthrough in gaining wider recognition.

“It was incredible seeing something I created used by someone at that level,” he said. “It gave me the confidence that I was heading in the right direction.”

One of his longest professional relationships is with wrestler August Artois, who has worked with Wayne for more than six years and remains a prominent feature on the Unforgettable Vision website.

Today, Unforgettable Vision works with clients across the UK, the United States, Mexico, Canada and Europe, including Germany and Spain. While Wayne runs the business primarily from home, the role increasingly involves travel.

“I work from home most of the time, but when clients come over from America, we’ll travel around the UK together to events and wrestling shows,” he said. “I’ve been all over England, Scotland and Wales with them.”

While wrestling helped launch the business, Unforgettable Vision now offers services far beyond the sport. Wayne designs custom clothing, personalised merchandise, mugs, branding artwork and promotional graphics for individuals and organisations across many industries.

“It’s grown much bigger than wrestling,” he said. “If someone wants personalised merchandise or help building their brand visually, I can design it.”

Wayne credits his early love of art for sparking the path that eventually led to Unforgettable Vision.

“I remember my artwork being put up on the wall at school,” he said. “Art was always something I loved. But like many people, life takes you down different paths and I didn’t really pursue it seriously for years.”

Now 33, Wayne launched the business around five years ago and wishes he had started sooner.

“But everything happens at the right time,” he added. “Designing is just part of who I am.”

Wayne hopes to expand Unforgettable Vision even further by continuing to work internationally and collaborating with performers across entertainment industries.

“There are plenty of designers out there, but I’ve created a structure that’s quite unique in Europe,” he said. “It’s about connecting talent with professional branding and merchandise that helps them grow.”

Fans and clients can explore Wayne’s work and shop merchandise at:

www.unforgettablevision.com

Ends

Photo: Wayne with his merch (The Bigger Picture Agency)

PR and media keith@highlightspr.co.uk 07814 397951