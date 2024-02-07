FULL STEAM AHEAD FOR MILLER AT TANFIELD…

A LEADING North East house builder is running to schedule after starting work on a new development in an historic railway village.

Miller Homes North East plans to create homes at the site of the former Ever Ready battery production factory at Tanfield.

And work has begun to transform the brownfield site, which has lain derelict for years, into Station Fields.

The site sits just to the south of the small village of Tanfield – home to the world’s oldest railway, dating back to 1725 – in rural surroundings bordered with trees.

The Miller Homes development of two to five-bedroom properties will include eight, two-bedroom affordable houses, featuring open plan layouts and high spec detailing.

Not only will the redevelopment of the site vastly improve the appearance of the area, but the Section 106 (S106*) Agreement linked to the planning permission, will see the developer invest more than £130k into the local community.

The S106 Agreement earmarks £66,920 to go towards a bus service and bus infrastructure. Of the remaining funds, £28,680 will be contributed to the creation of a cycleway and footpath and the final £43,200 will go towards sports facilities.

Station Fields is the latest in a series of Miller Homes developments in County Durham and Edward Burton, head of planning at Miller Homes, said it “is further proof of our commitment to the county.”

The Tanfield Railway is the oldest railway in the world still to be in use and visitors come from far and wide to enjoy a six-mile round trip on a vintage steam train, through rolling countryside and a spectacular wooded valley.

“It really is a gem of a village,” said Mr Burton, “and set in some of the county’s most picturesque countryside.

“We are confident there will be a lot of interest from buyers of all ages, keen to enjoy a semi-rural lifestyle but within easy access of Durham and Newcastle and the superb transport links they provide.”

For more information about the Station Fields development or to find out more about other Miller Homes developments across the region, contact https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/north-east/station-fields.aspx