Why Good Fleet Tracking is About More Than Just Using GPS

If you own a fleet of vehicles, you know the importance of a good GPS. Many people assume that a GPS system’s only job is providing a vehicle’s location. Even though this is the primary reason why vehicle owners install a GPS, fleet tracking GPS software offers much more than just that.

Good quality fleet management tools from brands such as Crystal Ball offer an array of benefits, along with keeping owners informed about the location of their vehicles. If you are curious about the features you must have in a modern fleet tracking system, you are at the right place. The following are some of the must-have features of a good fleet tracking tool:

Real-Time Analytics:

Many fleet management systems are powered by a cloud-based telematics vehicle tracking system that provides real-time vehicle tracking . This feature enables managers to monitor the vehicles and drivers continuously, allowing them to promptly identify issues or deviations from planned routes. Managers will get accurate information about where a vehicle has stopped, how much time it has stopped for, and whether it has taken a detour, all of which can be monitored from a smartphone.

Route Optimisation:

Route optimisation is a game changer when it comes to efficient fleet management. A fleet management system with route optimisation features helps you save time and cut gas costs. This feature also helps drivers in the execution of the predetermined routes and warns them in case there is a road blockage or heavy traffic, enabling them to manage their time efficiently and improve customer service.

Record Evidence:

Most fleet tracking systems come with integrated dash cams that offer accurate footage in case your vehicle has met with an accident. An efficient fleet tracking system with a 4G dash cam turns on its surveillance as soon as the vehicle’s ignition is on, acting as a saviour in case your vehicle has met with an accident. With dash cams, you have concrete proof in your favour, reducing reliance on eyewitness accounts.

Direct Vision Standard Compliance:

Direct vision standards are safety measures implemented in some cities in the UK to improve the safety of vulnerable road users. An efficient fleet management system helps you comply with the DVS standards by providing a range of equipment and features that ensure your and other’s safety. These systems can help capture blind spots and come with a sensor system and audible warning feature that alerts drivers each time a cyclist or pedestrian is nearby.

Driver Behavioural Analysis:

A good fleet management software will have driver behavioural analytics and monitoring features that help you analyse harsh braking, acceleration, speeding, over-idling, and other behavioural aspects of your drivers. This analysis helps provide proper training to help them navigate through harsh weather and traffic and enhance your customer service. Moreover, you can streamline the overall management of your fleet by closely monitoring your driver’s behaviour with this tool.

Conclusion

A robust fleet tracking management system is more than just GPS. It offers real-time tracking, behavioural analysis, and route optimisation and helps comply with the city’s safety standards. Moreover, these systems also provide concrete evidence in case your vehicle meets with an accident.

There are numerous fleet tracking management systems in the market. Therefore, you must weigh all your options and choose one that will streamline decision-making and improve overall fleet performance.