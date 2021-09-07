The new site manager at Gedling Crematorium, near Nottingham, says she hopes to ‘change the stigma of crematoria’ and build even closer links with the local community.

Gedling Crematorium is part of Westerleigh Group, the UK’s largest independent owner-operator of crematoria and cemeteries, with 35 sites across England, Scotland and Wales, all set within beautifully landscaped gardens of remembrance which provide pleasant, peaceful places for people to visit and reflect.

Giulia lives in Gedling village but grew up around Mapperley and Woodthorpe, so is no stranger to the area.

She studied dance and drama at Manchester Metropolitan University and also has a diploma in wedding and event planning.

She said: “I either wanted to be a dance teacher or a wedding planner; I knew I wanted to work in either, to help people achieve their goal or to help someone create a memorable experience.

“I got excited when I learned about the vacancy at Gedling Crematorium. I thought this would be really rewarding, and it is! Knowing that you have helped a family at a very difficult time is extremely special.

“Now I’m here, I’d really like to get into the community, and change the stigma of crematoria.

“So many of my friends and family were surprised when I told them I was moving to a crematorium, because most people think of them as depressing places but in reality, it’s the complete opposite!

“It really is a very calming environment and positive place. The grounds are simply stunning and beautiful, and it’s very tranquil. The chapel layout flows well for the services, and it’s a lovely building.

“I’m looking forward to getting into the community and meeting a lot of new people. “We’re a very friendly bunch here at Gedling, so if anyone has any queries or is interested in learning more about the crematorium they’re welcome to come and see us. We’ll pop the kettle on!”

If you would like to speak to Giulia or a member of her team at Gedling Crematorium to find out more about crematorium services or ordering a memorial, please email gedling@westerleighgroup.co.uk or call 01159 675230.