If you are looking to give a loved one something to look forward to, why not treat them to one of Cotswolds Distillery’s experience vouchers. Whether it be a last minute Mother’s Day gift, an alternative Easter present or something to lift a friend’s spirits, Cotswolds Distillery have an option to suit all tastes and budgets. All experience vouchers are redeemable within 12 months of purchase. The date you book, however, doesn’t have to be within those 12 months and could be any future date – perfect if you’re unable to celebrate together over the coming weeks.

Tour & Tasting for 2

This 90-minute experience includes a guided tour of the Distillery including the production areas and warehouses. The tour concludes in the Distillery’s stylish tasting room where you will have the chance to sample their range of spirits.

£30 for 2 people. Buy your vouchers here.

Cocktail Masterclass

If you fancy your hand at mixology, then why not treat yourself or your loved ones to the recently launched Cocktail Masterclass. The Cotswolds Distillery’s very own cocktail connoisseur, Ollie, will take you through a hands-on cocktail creation evening including how to make the perfect cloudy Martini-style cocktail and seasonal cocktail. This masterclass also includes a Cotswolds Cloudy G&T on arrival, an insight into the history of the Distillery and a takeaway goody bag.

£50 per person. Buy your vouchers here.

Gin or Whisky Blending Masterclass Voucher

If your loved one deserves an extra-special present, why not treat them to a Gin or Whisky Blending Masterclass. Beginning with a Cotswolds Cloudy G&T or whisky Highball on arrival, you will then be taken on a guided tour of the Distillery before having the chance to blend your own gin or whisky and create a Martini or whisky cocktail. You will leave with 2 x bespoke 20cl bottles of your own gin or whisky and 1 x 20cl bottle of Cotswolds Dry Gin or Single Malt Whisky, depending on which masterclass you choose.

£100 per person. Buy your vouchers here.

About Cotswolds Distillery

Nestled in the Cotswolds countryside in an area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the distillery offers visitors a rare opportunity to see a range of different spirits being made.

Founded by Daniel Szor in 2014, the Distillery has been open to visitors ever since. A new Visitor Centre opened in May 2019 with a Shop and Distillery Cafe which serves food made with locally sourced ingredients and a range of cocktails. The Distillery has received the ‘Hidden Gem’ award from VisitEngland and the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence.

www.cotswoldsdistillery.com

Instagram: @cotswoldsdistillery Facebook: @cotswoldsdistillery Twitter: @cotswoldistill