Having already been named among the UK’s top 10 accountancy firms to work for this year, Haines Watts, which employs more than 80 individuals in the region, was keen to take the Good Work Pledge – an initiative by the North of Tyne Combined Authority (NTCA) recognising ’good work’ which boosts the region’s economy.

The team at Haines Watts, which supports and advises business owners in the region, knows that to lead with purpose, it is essential to put its team’s voice at the heart of decision-making, and this is key to valuing and rewarding the workforce, one of the five ‘Pillars of Practice’ the pledge is measured against.

Regional Managing Partner, Donna Bulmer, explained:“We’ve always invested in supporting our team, their wellbeing and development, but this has stepped up a gear since the beginning of the pandemic, and bringing people together, while more challenging, has never been more important.”

Initiatives that form part of Haines Watts’ social value strategy include working with its nominated charity partner to support young people in our region with their employability skills.

Donna said: “We’re currently working with a community interest organisation, Building Self Belief. We’re welcoming young people into our offices to spend time with our team, and take part in mock interviews and CV skills workshops. This is a hugely beneficial process for young people and is equally rewarding for our team.

“There’s a common misconception that you have to be good at maths to thrive in our profession. We’re giving young people an insight into the many different skill sets needed within our various teams.”

The four other ‘Pillars of Practice’ which businesses taking the pledge must provide evidence against are: promoting health and wellbeing, effective communications and representation, developing a balanced workforce, and social responsibility. Applicants demonstrate that they either meet or are actively progressing towards all of the key criteria in at least two of these pillars for a standard Good Work Pledge award, and five pillars for the advanced, as in the case of Haines Watts.

Donna added: “We’re delighted to have been awarded the advanced level of the Good Work Pledge. Taking the pledge has been a great opportunity to gain recognition for the many initiatives we’re already championing at Haines Watts.

“We’re very much a people-focused firm, and know that for our team members, social value is about more than raising money for good causes alone, but making a real difference.”

These principles underpin the Good Work Pledge, which was created in partnership with industry, community experts and businesses from the North of Tyne region and beyond, so that companies like Haines Watts can demonstrate their commitment to providing good jobs – jobs that provide security, development opportunities and a decent standard of living – all of which is good for the North East region.

