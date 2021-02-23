Newcastle based software firm Erudus are expanding their team, creating new jobs in the local area. Since the start of 2021 they have added 2 Sales Executives and 2 Account Managers to their workforce, as well as an in-house photographer to head up their new product photography division. The business growth expected to result from these new hires – along with a rapidly increasing client base – means the company expects to make further appointments before the end of the year.

Erudus aims to unite the food industry around product data – enabling widespread sharing of accurate and easy to access data, and providing businesses with cutting-edge tools to support them in running their business and complying with food legislation laws.

Erudus already works with many of the industry’s leaders such as Booker, the UK’s largest Wholesaler and Brakes as well local Wholesalers such as Tyneside Foodservice.

Erudus Chief Operating Officer Jon Shayler says “Our industry is having a tough time at the moment whilst hospitality is closed, but Erudus is able to help a number of food businesses as the importance of product data and e-commerce solutions becomes increasingly important. Product transparency and e-commerce solutions are becoming vital for businesses, and this means that we have been able to continue to grow”.

Sales Manager Kathryn Corbett adds “Being able to bring new sales and account management team members into the business allows us to offer more help and support to our customers than ever before.”

